Pats Top Warriors 4-2 at the Brandt Centre

Published on February 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats continued their strong run against the Moose Jaw Warriors with a 4-2 victory on Friday night at the Brandt Centre, marking their fifth win of the season against Moose Jaw and improving to 5-0-1 in the season series.

With back-to-back wins, the Pats moved into eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 43 points, now just two points back of Moose Jaw for seventh.

Moose Jaw opened the scoring early on the power play, as Landen McFadden capitalized at 2:15 of the first period. The Pats answered back midway through the frame when Ephram McNutt was rewarded for driving the net during a scramble, tying the game at 1-1.

Regina took control later in the opening period. Jace Egland won a battle along the wall and found Reese Hamilton in the slot, who blasted home his sixth of the season to give the Pats a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

The Pats extended their advantage in the second period when Dayce Derkatch stepped in from the left point and rifled a slap shot past Chase Wutzke at 7:37, pushing the lead to 3-1.

Moose Jaw made things interesting just 30 seconds into the third period, with McFadden striking again on the power play to pull the Warriors within one. From there, Regina leaned on strong defensive play and steady goaltending from Marek Schlenker who finished with 28 saves.

Egland sealed the win late with an empty-net goal at 19:44, finishing off a strong individual effort by Zach Moore to secure the 4-2 final.

FINAL: Regina Pats 4, Moose Jaw Warriors 2

THE GOALS

First Period

Warriors 1-1 - #7 Landen McFadden (25), assisted by #21 Aiden Ziprick & #19 Casey Brown at 2:15 (PP) // On the Warriors power play, Ziprick took a hard shot from the point that snuck behind Marek Schlenker where McFadden tapped it home to open the scoring early.

Pats 1-1 - #55 Ephram McNutt (11), assisted by #13 Liam Pue, #21 Ellis Mieyette at 6:22 // Off a mad scramble in front, and everyone jamming away at Chase Wutzke, McNutt went to the front of the net and got rewarded, tying the contest.

Pats 2-1 - #6 Reese Hamilton (6), assisted by #24 Jace Egland at 16:00 // Derkatch got the puck deep below the Moose Jaw net where Egland won a battle along the wall and sent it in front to Hamilton who blasted it home to give the Pats the lead.

Second Period

Pats 3-1 - #49 Dayce Derkatch (4) scores. Assists: #55 Ephram McNutt & #6 Reese Hamilton at 7:37 // Derkatch stepped in from the left point and wired home a slap shot into the far corner to extend the lead.

Third Period

Warriors 3-2 - #7 Landen McFadden (26), assisted by #20 Pavel McKenzie & #10 Connor Schmidt at 0:30 (PP) // McFadden received a slick pass at the right circle from McKenzie before rifling home his second of the game.

Pats 4-2 - #24 Jace Egland (9), assisted by #18 Zach Moore at 19:44 (EN) // Moore powered his way into the Warriors zone and one handed the puck to Egland who tapped it into the open net to secure the win.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 11 - 6 - 10 - 27 Warriors: 13 - 7 - 10 - 10

Power Plays

Pats: 0/1 Warriors: 2/6

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 28 saves on 30 shots Warriors: Chase Wutzke - 23 saves on 26 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #49 Dayce Derkatch (GWG) Second Star: #55 Ephram McNutt (1G-1A) Third Star: #7 Landen McFadden (2G)

COMING UP

The Pats return to action when the season series shifts to Moose Jaw on Saturday, February 14 at 6:00 p.m. Regina then kicks off a three-game homestand on Monday, February 16 at 2:00 p.m., hosting the Swift Current Broncos on Family Day.

Tickets are available by stopping by the Brandt Centre Box Office or at reginapats.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.