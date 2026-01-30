Chiefs Kick off Back-To-Back Weekend with Divisional Match-Up vs Everett Friday
Published on January 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs take on the Everett Silvertips Friday for the first of back-to-back games at home this weekend. The divisional foes last faced each other on January 16, when the Chiefs came away with an impressive 4-0 shutout win over the 'Tips on the road.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena
PROMO: Coeur d'Alene Casino Bingo Night presented by The Big 99.9 Coyote Country
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
Western Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026
- Game Preview: Vees vs Blazers - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Kick off Back-To-Back Weekend with Divisional Match-Up vs Everett Friday - Spokane Chiefs
- Pats Announce Chandler Stephenson Bobblehead Night Presented by Westridge Construction - Regina Pats
- Preview: Americans vs Wheat Kings - January 30, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Warriors Tough Battle against Oil Kings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Venture to Saskatchewan to Take on Warriors - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: January 30 vs Wenatchee - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Rockets - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Kick off Back-To-Back Weekend with Divisional Match-Up vs Everett Friday
- Armstrong, Oremba Score But Chiefs Drop Second Straight
- Chiefs Look to Bounce Back as They Host Kamloops Saturday Night
- Chiefs Shut out in Penticton, Play Kamloops at Home Tomorrow
- Preview: Chiefs Take on Vees Friday Night on the Road