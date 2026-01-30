Chiefs Kick off Back-To-Back Weekend with Divisional Match-Up vs Everett Friday

Published on January 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs take on the Everett Silvertips Friday for the first of back-to-back games at home this weekend. The divisional foes last faced each other on January 16, when the Chiefs came away with an impressive 4-0 shutout win over the 'Tips on the road.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

PROMO: Coeur d'Alene Casino Bingo Night presented by The Big 99.9 Coyote Country

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







