Broncos' Late Surge Lifts Them Past Pats in 5-3 Win
Published on January 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
The Swift Current Broncos closed out their fifth matchup of the season against the Regina Pats with a hard-earned 5-3 win on Friday night at the InnovationpPlex.
The Broncos jumped on the Pats early in the first period. Just 1:12 in, Anthony Wilson opened the scoring, finishing a play set up by Brendan Rudolph and Jace McFaul. Regina answered back at 4:15, but Swift Current regained the lead midway through the frame when Carter Moen buried a chance at 9:11, with Parker Rondeau picking up the assist, sending the Broncos into the intermission up 2-1.
The second period tilted in Regina's favour as the Pats pushed the pace and outshot Swift Current heavily. Zach Moore tied the game at 12:13, and Regina took their first lead of the night on a power-play redirection from Ruslan Karimov at 16:08, giving the Pats a 3-2 edge after forty minutes.
Facing momentum against them, the Broncos responded when it mattered most. In the third, Swift Current found another gear late in the frame. Jace McFaul evened the score at 13:15 with a wraparound goal, assisted by Jaxen Gauchier and Sawyer Dingman. Just under five minutes later, Dingman delivered the game-winner, chipping in a perfect backdoor feed from Brennan Brown and Anthony Wilson at 18:08. Brown sealed the win with an empty-net insurance goal at 19:59.
Despite being outshot 53-28, the Broncos leaned on Aiden Eskit, who turned in one of his strongest performances of the season, stopping 50 of 53 shots to keep Swift Current in the game. The Broncos went 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Pats finished 1-for-3. Swift Current narrowly won the faceoff battle, 38-36.
With the victory, the Broncos improve to 12-31-3-0 on the season. They'll look to keep the momentum going Saturday, Jan. 31, when they host the Edmonton Oil Kings at the InnovationPlex.
