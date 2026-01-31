Chiefs Battle, Come up Short Against West-Leading 'Tips

Published on January 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs' Carter Esler and William McIsaac on game night

Spokane, WA - The Chiefs hosted Western Conference leading Everett Silvertips on Friday for the annual Coeur d'Alene Casino Bingo Night.

It was an even and tightly contested first period with the Chiefs racking up 11 shots to 10 for the visitors. Both teams failed to score on the power play and would head to the break knotted at zero.

Despite hitting the frame of the goal twice it was the Chiefs who trailed after two with Everett scoring twice on the power play in the middle period. Chastko scored his 7th of the season at 4:43 before Shantz added to the lead at 11:38 with his 20th of the season.

Owen Martin beat everyone down the ice to score a crisp shorthanded goal at 13:10 in the third to cut into the deficit. Wormald and Mayes provided the assists.

Everett answered at 16:16 through Vaughn before adding an empty netter to win the contest 4-1.

Carter Esler made 29 saves in net for Spokane. The Chiefs went 0/4 on the power play and 3/5 on the penalty kill.

Up next the Chiefs will host the Brandon Wheat Kings tomorrow night for Military Appreciation Night presented by Pizza Factory. The team will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off during the first and second intermission to support Washington Fallen Heroes Project. You can bid on autographed military appreciation pucks and locker nameplates online now. Doors open at 5 PM with puck drop at 6:05 PM.

