Preview: Americans vs Wheat Kings - January 30, 2026

Published on January 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Friday, January 30, 2026 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

Savin Virk Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Good Shepherd

LAST GAME: The Americans took a 2-0 lead into the third period and held on for a 4-2 win over the Kamloops Blazers on Sunday. Grady Martin, Jake Gudelj, Connor Dale and Charlie Elick all scored while Xavier Wendt was excellent once again with 38 saves in the win. Elick ran his goal-scoring streak to three in the game while Wendt boosted his league-leading save percentage to .929.

VS BRANDON: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Wheat Kings. Last season Tri-City picked up a 4-1 win on the road, continuing an impressive streak of winning in Brandon that stretches back to the 2008-09 season, a span of seven games. Brandon last appeared at the Toyota Center on October 13, 2023, a 5-2 victory. Tri-City is 7-3 over their last 10 meetings with Brandon, and 17-13-1 since the Internet Era began (1996-97).

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Brandon Wheat kings

Record: 24-17-3-1 Record: 27-19-1-0

Conference Ranking: 5th Conference Ranking: 4th

Goals for: 140 Goals for: 190

Goals Against: 145 Goals Against: 173

Power Play: 18.5% (25/135) Power Play: 27.1% (42/1555)

Penalty Kill: 78.3% (112/143) Penalty Kill: 74.6% (135/181)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (21-28-49) Luke Mistelbacher (29-29-58)

Connor Dale (18-29-47) Jaxon Jacobson (14-43-57)

Gavin Garland (12-24-36) Joby Baumuller (34-18-52)

Around the Concourse:

Section J: 501c3 Auction

Gesa Autograph Booth: Savin Virk

Jersey Auction: Savin Virk #16 (Blue)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App







