Game Preview: Vees vs Blazers

Published on January 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees play host to the Kamloops Blazers for Car Giveaway Night brought to you by Bannister Chev & Kia Penticton tonight at the SOEC. Puck drop is 7:00PM.

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (29-9-4-3) look for their 30th win of the season and 15th in a row tonight. Last time out they took down the Red Deer Rebels at home by a 5-3 score, capping off a three win weekend for the Vees. Matteo Danis and Brady Birnie each had a goal and an assist to pace Penticton to the win.

The Blazers enter Friday's matchup 22-15-5-4. They sit in 4th in the WHL's Western Conference entering their battle with the Vees. The Blazers have won four of their last five games including a 5-2 victory over Red Deer on Wednesday and are 6-2-2-0 in their last 10 games.

Vees Player to Watch: D Ethan Weber: The Vees defenceman extended his points streak to seven games last time out (3g, 6a). He leads all Vees defencemen with nine goals and has 35 points on the season.

Fast Fact: AJ Reyelts became just the second goalie to hit 20 wins this season against the Rebels on Sunday.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the final meeting between the Vees and Blazers in the regular season. Penticton is 3-1-1-0 against Kamloops this year.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 60 points (26g, 34a)

Ryden Evers- 55 points (25g, 30a)

Brady Birnie- 50 points (17g, 33a)

Brittan Alstead- 38 points (15g, 23a)

Matteo Danis- 38 points (19g, 19a)

Blazers

JP Hurlbert- 72 points (31g, 41a)

Nathan Behm- 61 points (26g, 35a)

Tommy Lafreniere- 56 points (26g, 30a)







