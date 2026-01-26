Vees Battle for 14th Straight Victory

Penticton, BC- The Penticton Vees emptied the tank in the third period on their way to a 5-3 victory over the Red Deer Rebels at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Sunday night. The win in the Vees 14th in a row.

The Vees climb to 29-9-4-3 on the season with the win.

Brady Birnie found the net first on Sunday deflecting a point shot from Ethan Weber, who extended his points streak to seven games, for his 17th goal of the season.

Matteo Danis got in on the action on a goal-mouth scramble sliding the puck home to make it 2-0 Vees and then Noah Milford would add to the lead, against his former team, poking a puck past Rebels goaltender Peyton Shore to make it 3-0. The goal was Milford's first as a Vee.

The Rebels would get the game back within two before the period ended as Kalder Varga beat AJ Reyelts on the backhand to make the score 3-1 after 20 minutes.

Red Deer took hold of the momentum with two goals from Talon Brigley and Cameron Kuzma to send the game 3-3 to the third period. Penticton found their legs again and used strong offensive zone play to generate two bounces to give them the lead. First Tristan Petersen deflected a point shot from Doogan Pederson right onto Shore who kicked the puck into the air and in behind him, Kvasnicka would clean up the loose puck for his 26th goal and 60th point of the season to give the Vees the 4-3 lead.

Then, Diego Johnson made a nice move inside and fluttered a puck over the shoulder of the Rebels goaltender to make it 5-3.

That would be the final.

AJ Reyelts stopped 36-of-39 shots he faced for his 10th straight win between the pipes.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 37

Rebels- 39

Scoring:

Vees- Brady Birnie, Matteo Danis, Noah Milford, Jacob Kvasnicka, Diego Johnson

Rebels- Kalder Varga, Talon Brigley, Cameron Kuzma

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/1

Rebels- 0/3

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 36/39

Rebels- Payton Shore - 32/37

Up Next: The Vees are back in action Friday, Jan. 30 when they host the Kamloops Blazers for a 7:00PM puck drop.

