Oil Kings Dominate Hurricanes in 2025 Finale
Published on December 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Lethbridge, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings closed out the 2025 calendar year with a dominating 7-1 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
Just two days after a game where the Oil Kings outshot the Hurricanes 46-16 in Edmonton, the Oil Kings had another lopsided shot clock in this game, outshooting Lethbridge 37-19 in the game.
However, the shots read just 10-8 for Lethbridge after the first period, even with the Oil Kings leading 1-0 courtesy of a Lukas Sawchyn goal as he finished off a nice passing play with Gavin Hodnett and Josh Lee.
Edmonton's dominance began in the second period, outshooting the Hurricanes 16-4, and added three more goals to their tab. The first came from Josh Lee to make it 2-0. A couple minutes later, Parker Alcos finished off a sweet no look feed from Gavin Hodnett who circled the zone before finding Alcos. The period was capped off with just over a minute to go as Kayden Stroeder jammed home a loose puck to make it 4-0.
In the third, Stroeder added his second of the game on a perfectly placed shot in the top corner to make it 5-0. Lethbridge got one back in the third from Carsen Adair, but that's as close as they would get as Edmonton added two more on the game from Andrew O'Neill and Miroslav Holinka.
The Oil Kings powerplay was 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.
Edmonton has now won three games in a row coming out of the break and are back in action on Thursday hosting Red Deer.
