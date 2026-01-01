Power Play Propels Hawks Past Silvertips on New Year's Eve

Published on December 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Luke Wilfley scored his second goal of the season, Jordan Duguay, Alex Weiermair, and Carter Sotheran each recorded multi-point performances, and Cruz Chase stood tall as the Hawks rolled past the Silvertips 5-2.

Game #36: Portland (5) vs. Everett (2)

SOG: POR (46) - EVT (24)

PP: POR (3/5) - EVT (0/2)

Saves: Chase (22) - Miller (41)

SCORING:

POR - Luke Wilfley (2) from Reed Brown

EVT - Rhys Jamieson (8) from Clarke Schaefer and Reid Nicol

POR - Jordan Duguay (12) from Carter Sotheran and Alex Weiermair (power play)

EVT - Landon DuPont (8) from Jesse Heslop and Jaxsin Vaughan

POR - Ryan Miller (16) from Nathan Free and Jordan Duguay (power play)

POR - Carter Sotheran (5)

POR - Alex Weiermair (20) from Carter Sotheran and Jordan Duguay (power play)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Hawks came out flying in Portland, as Luke Wilfley opened the scoring just 1:29 in by cleaning up a bouncing puck in the slot for his second goal of the season, giving Portland a 1-0 lead after one.

Everett answered early in the second when Rhys Jamieson tied the game at 2:41, but the Hawks regained the lead on the power play. Carter Sotheran set up Jordan Duguay in the near-side circle, where his wrist shot beat Anders Miller's glove for his 12th goal of the season.. The Silvertips responded late in the frame, as Landon DuPont scored his eighth of the year to knot the game at two heading into the break.

Portland took control in the final 20 minutes of 2025. Captain Ryan Miller buried a rebound off a Nathan Free one-timer for his 16th of the season and sixth on the power play to put the Hawks ahead for good. Sotheran added insurance after scooping up the puck off a turnover and dancing through traffic to slot home Portland's fourth goal of the game. Alex Weiermair capped the scoring with Portland's third power-play goal of the night. Behind a 22 save night from goaltender Cruz Chase, the Winterhawks skated away with a 5-2 New Year's Eve victory.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks open 2026 on the road, visiting Wenatchee to face the Wild on Friday, January 2, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. at the Town Toyota Center.

