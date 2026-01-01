Chiefs Fire 50 Shots, Come up Short in Tri-City
Published on December 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Kennewick, WA - The Spokane Chiefs made the day trip down to Tri-City on Wednesday night for another installment in the annual New Year's Eve game between the local rivals. Spokane has won the past two New Year's Eve contests between the teams by a combined score of 15-3.
Coco Armstrong opened the scoring in the first period at 7:28 after finding space in front of the net. Dominik Petr provided the assist for a second straight game with a point for the Chiefs.
Spokane native Dylan LeBret tied the game for the Americans at 4:10. Former Chief Jake Gudelj scored to give the Americans the 2-1 lead with just 12 seconds remaining in the first period.
Tri-City scored at 6:59 of the second to take a 3-1 lead before Spokane would pull one back through Winnipeg Jets' prospect, Owen Martin. Sarkenov and Toronto Maple Leafs' prospect Nathan Mayes were credited with the assists.
The third period featured chances at both ends with neither team finding another breakthrough.
Spokane dominated the shot count 50-24 and went 0/1 on the power play.
The Chiefs return home for a pair of games over the weekend with the Fred Meyer Wall Calendar Giveaway on Friday, January 2nd and Jack In The Box Fan Appreciation on Saturday, January 3rd.
