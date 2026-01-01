Americans end 2025 on six-game winning streak with 3-2 victory over Spokane
Published on December 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans (19-13-2-0) won their sixth game in a row, heading into the New Year by hanging on for a 3-2 victory over the Spokane Chiefs (18-18-0-0) on the strength of 48 saves from Xavier Wendt Wednesday night.
Spokane opened the scoring 7:28 into the game. After a turnover by the Americans in their own zone, Dominik Petr found Coco Armstrong in the left circle, and he picked the corner over the blocker of Xavier Wendt.
The score remained 1-0 Chiefs before the momentum swung in Tri-City's favor. It started with a fight as Grady Martin dropped the gloves with Chase Harrington, with Martin motioning to the crowd to make some noise on his way to the penalty box.
Just over two minutes following the fight, the Americans tied the game. Dylan LeBret and Savin Virk played give-and-go inside the Chiefs zone with LeBret taking the return feed in the right faceoff circle.
He quickly fired the puck on net, beating Carter Esler through the five hole with 4:10 remaining in the first period.
In the final minute of the period the Americans took the lead. Jaxen Adam let a hard one timer go from the right point that missed the net, but the puck bounced off the end wall and came out toward the left circle.
Jake Gudelj picked it up on his backhand and lifted a shot over the glove of Esler for his fourth of the season, putting Tri-City ahead 2-1 with just 12.5 seconds left in the opening frame.
Tri-City took the 2-1 lead into the intermission with the shots reading 14-7 Spokane.
The Chiefs thought they had tied the game four minutes into the second, but after video review it was determined that Petr forced the puck into the net after it was stopped under Wendt's left pad.
A few minutes later Tri-City extended their lead. After the Chiefs turned the puck over in their zone, Carter Savage poked the puck down the slot. It hopped over a Spokane stick and came right to Virk who quickly snapped a shot past the glove of Esler for his 17th of the year. The goal gave Virk six consecutive multi-point games.
Spokane responded three minutes later as Owen Martin wired a shot past the blocker of Wendt off the rush, cutting the lead to 3-2 with nine minutes left in the second.
Tri-City carried their one-goal lead into the third period with Spokane peppering them on the shot clock, 33-16.
The third period had a furious pace to it as the Chiefs ramped up the pressure trying to tie the game. Esler went to the bench for the extra attacker late in regulation, and fired pucks on Wendt from all angles, but the Americans held on for the 3-2 win, their sixth in a row.
Tri-City now travels to Victoria to meet the Royals (14-12-5-3) for a pair of games Saturday at 4:05 and Sunday at 2:05.
Announced attendance was 5,751, a sellout.
Western Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025
- Wenatchee Ends 2025 with 4-2 Home Win over Seattle Wednesday - Wenatchee Wild
- Americans end 2025 on six-game winning streak with 3-2 victory over Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- Chiefs Fire 50 Shots, Come up Short in Tri-City - Spokane Chiefs
- Power Play Propels Hawks Past Silvertips on New Year's Eve - Portland Winterhawks
- Warriors Battle Back in New Years Eve OT Thriller - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Pats Fall 5-4 in Overtime to Warriors Despite Three-Goal Response - Regina Pats
- Broncos Waive Goaltender Joey Rocha - Swift Current Broncos
- Winterhawks Announce Three Roster Moves - Portland Winterhawks
- Nine WHL Alumni Highlight Canada's Men's Hockey Team for 2026 Olympic Winter Games - WHL
- 21 CHL Alumni Headline Canada's Men's Hockey Team for Milano Cortina 2026 - WHL
- Chiefs Visit Ams for Annual New Year's Eve Game Wednesday - Spokane Chiefs
- Pats Forward Brown Commits to Lindenwood University for 2026-27 - Regina Pats
- Warriors Looking to End 2025 with a Win - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: December 31 vs Everett - Portland Winterhawks
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - December 31, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Cougars' Third-Period Lead Slips Away in Kamloops - Prince George Cougars
- Hitmen Top Giants 4-1 - Vancouver Giants
- Oil Kings Dominate Hurricanes in 2025 Finale - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Show Strong Effort in 4-0 Loss to Wheat Kings - Swift Current Broncos
- Vees Grind out Victory over Royals - Penticton Vees
- Tigers Shut out Rebels 8-0 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Kraus Leads Wheat Kings to Second Straight Shutout in Swift Current - Brandon Wheat Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Americans end 2025 on six-game winning streak with 3-2 victory over Spokane
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - December 31, 2025
- Americans complete improbable comeback; Gudelj's overtime winner stretches winning streak to five
- Preview: Americans at Winterhawks - December 28, 2025
- Americans Win Fourth Straight With 4-1 Victory Over Portland