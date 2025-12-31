Vees Grind out Victory over Royals
Penticton, BC - The Penticton Vees came from behind to defeat the Victoria Royals 3-1 at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Tuesday night.
The Vees climb to 18-9-4-3 on the season and sit in third in the West following the victory.
It was a tight checking game throughout with the first goal not coming until there was just 1:43 remaining in the first period off the stick of Royals defenceman Cosmo Wilson.
It didn't take the Vees long to answer in the second period as Matteo Danis found a loose puck at the side of the goal and shoveled it in 26 seconds into the period to make it 1-1.
The defensive battle continued through the rest of the period sending the game tied into the third period.
Brady Birnie continued his hot-streak, striking on a five-on-three powerplay for his 13th of the year to give the Vees the 2-1 lead.
Chase Valliant extended the lead on a jam play at the side of the net for his fourth of the year in his 150th WHL game.
Vees goaltender Ethan McCallum stood tall on a penalty shot to salt the game away making the final 3-1.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 22
Royals- 25
Scoring:
Vees- Matteo Danis, Brady Birnie, Chase Valliant
Royals- Cosmo Watson
Power Plays:
Vees- 1/4
Royals- 0/2
Goaltending:
Vees- Ethan McCallum - 24/25
Royals- Jake Pilon- 19/22
Up Next: The Vees host the Prince George Cougars at the SOEC Jan. 1 at 4:00PM
