Broncos Waive Goaltender Joey Rocha

Published on December 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have placed 2005-born goaltender Joey Rocha on waivers.

The organization would like to thank Joey for his commitment and contributions over the past three seasons and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.







