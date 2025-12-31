Broncos Waive Goaltender Joey Rocha
Published on December 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have placed 2005-born goaltender Joey Rocha on waivers.
The organization would like to thank Joey for his commitment and contributions over the past three seasons and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
