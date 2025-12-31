Chiefs Visit Ams for Annual New Year's Eve Game Wednesday

Published on December 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs travel to Kennewick Wednesday to take on the rival Tri-City Americans in their annual New Year's Eve match-up. Since the 2021-22 season, the Chiefs are 3-0-1-0 against the Americans on the traditional New Year's Eve game, winning last year's contest 4-0. The teams have faced each other on New Year's Eve since 1990.

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Toyota Center

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

