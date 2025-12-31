21 CHL Alumni Headline Canada's Men's Hockey Team for Milano Cortina 2026

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to recognize alumni from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) selected to represent Canada in men's hockey at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, following the roster's unveiling today by Hockey Canada. The final Team Canada roster features 21 alumni from across the CHL, representing close to 85% of the roster, led by the OHL (9) and WHL (9), followed by the QMJHL (3) - underscoring the CHL's standing as the world's leading development league and the premier pathway to hockey's biggest stage.

Canada's forward group is highlighted by a collection of stars and proven winners developed through the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, led by six alumni who have captured a CHL award - headlined by Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL), Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / OHL), and Mitch Marner (London Knights / OHL), each a past recipient of the David Branch Player of the Year Award as the CHL's Most Outstanding Player. The unit also features Memorial Cup champions Anthony Cirelli (Oshawa Generals & Erie Otters / OHL), Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL), and Marner, while bringing a wealth of championship pedigree and gold-medal experience from the sport's top international stages - reflecting the elite competition and preparation that define the CHL's Member League and Club system.

On the blue line, Team Canada is anchored by a blend of championship pedigree and two-way ability forged through major roles in the CHL, led by two-time Olympic gold medallist Drew Doughty (Guelph Storm / OHL). The defence corps includes a strong pipeline of first-round NHL Draft picks, Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads / OHL), Josh Morrissey (Prince Albert Raiders & Kelowna Rockets / WHL), Travis Sanheim (Calgary Hitmen / WHL), and Shea Theodore (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL).

In goal, Canada is backed by netminders with award-winning junior résumés, led by OHL Goaltender of the Year Jordan Binnington (Owen Sound Attack / OHL), alongside Darcy Kuemper (Red Deer Rebels / WHL), a CHL Goaltender of the Year and WHL award winner with World Championship gold experience, and Logan Thompson (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL), a WHL champion - further reflecting the CHL's ability to develop elite talent at every position.

Earlier this year, Hockey Canada announced the first six men's hockey players named to Team Canada for Milano Cortina 2026, with five players carrying CHL roots: Crosby, MacKinnon, McDavid, Brayden Point (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL), and Sam Reinhart (Kootenay ICE / WHL). With today's full roster reveal, Team Canada's selection continues to underscore the CHL's unmatched legacy of developing world-class talent - from generational superstars and league award winners to championship leaders and international gold-medal performers.

Men's hockey at Milano Cortina 2026 will take place Feb. 11-22, 2026 (Day 5-16), with games taking place at both the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena and Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Canada will open the tournament against Czechia on Feb. 12 at 10:40 a.m. ET/7:40 a.m. PT, and will also take on Switzerland on Feb. 13 at 3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PT and France on Feb. 15 at 10:40 a.m. ET/7:40 a.m. PT in preliminary-round play.

TEAM CANADA ROSTER - MEN'S HOCKEY (MILANO CORTINA 2026)

Forwards (13)

Anthony Cirelli (Oshawa Generals & Erie Otters / OHL - 2014-17), Tampa Bay Lightning

Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL - 2003-05), Pittsburgh Penguins

Brandon Hagel (Red Deer Rebels / WHL - 2015-19), Tampa Bay Lightning

Bo Horvat (London Knights / OHL - 2011-14), New York Islanders

Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL - 2011-13), Colorado Avalanche

Brad Marchand (Moncton Wildcats, Val-d'Or Foreurs & Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL - 2004-08), Florida Panthers

Mitch Marner (London Knights / OHL - 2013-16), Vegas Golden Knights

Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / OHL - 2012-15), Edmonton Oilers

Brayden Point (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL - 2011-16), Tampa Bay Lightning

Sam Reinhart (Kootenay ICE / WHL - 2010-15), Florida Panthers

Mark Stone (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL - 2008-12), Vegas Golden Knights

Nick Suzuki (Owen Sound Attack & Guelph Storm / OHL - 2015-19), Montréal Canadiens

Tom Wilson (Plymouth Whalers / OHL - 2010-13), Washington Capitals

Defencemen (5)

Drew Doughty (Guelph Storm / OHL - 2005-08), Los Angeles Kings

Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads / OHL - 2017-20), Dallas Stars

Josh Morrissey (Prince Albert Raiders & Kelowna Rockets - 2010-15 / WHL), Winnipeg Jets

Travis Sanheim (Calgary Hitmen / WHL - 2013-16), Philadelphia Flyers

Shea Theodore (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL - 2010-15), Vegas Golden Knights

Goaltenders (3)

Jordan Binnington (Owen Sound Attack / OHL - 2009-13), St. Louis Blues

Darcy Kuemper (Red Deer Rebels / WHL - 2008-11), Los Angeles Kings

Logan Thompson (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL - 2014-18), Washington Capitals

Stats & Facts

Additional roster notes are included below in a Stats & Facts summary, outlining CHL alumni representation along with key achievements and milestones. This reference section is provided to help contextualize the CHL's significant impact on Team Canada's roster.

Alumni Breakdown:

By Member League: OHL (9) | WHL (9) | QMJHL (3) - with the CHL accounting for close to 85% of the roster (21/25).

By position: 13 forwards, five defencemen, and three goaltenders on the roster played in the CHL.

By Club: The roster features roots across 19 different clubs spanning the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, with seven clubs represented by two players each: the Erie Otters (OHL), Red Deer Rebels (WHL), London Knights (OHL), Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL), Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL), Owen Sound Attack (OHL), and Guelph Storm (OHL).

NHL Draft:

Three (3) CHL alumni were selected first overall in the NHL Draft: Crosby, MacKinnon, and McDavid.

13 CHL alumni were selected in the first round of the NHL Draft - a list that includes five CHL graduates on the blueline.

CHL Award Winners:

Seven (7) players have earned a CHL award, including David Branch Player of the Year recipients Crosby, McDavid, and Marner, plus CHL Sportsman of the Year Award winners Sam Reinhart (Kootenay ICE / WHL), Nick Suzuki (Owen Sound Attack & Guelph Storm / OHL), and Mark Stone (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL).

Memorial Cup Champions:

Three (3) Memorial Cup champions: Cirelli (2015 - Oshawa Generals), MacKinnon (2013 - Halifax Mooseheads), and Marner (2016 - London Knights).

League Champions:

A total of 11 players on the roster have won a Member League championship (WHL/OHL/QMJHL), including Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL - 2005), Brad Marchand (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL - 2006), Cirelli (Oshawa Generals / OHL - 2015 & Erie Otters / OHL - 2017), Bo Horvat (London Knights / OHL - 2012 & 2013), Sam Reinhart (Kootenay ICE / WHL - 2011), Suzuki (Guelph Storm / OHL - 2019), and Josh Morrissey (Kelowna Rockets / WHL - 2015).

4 Nations Face-Off:

16 CHL alumni on the roster are 4 Nations Face-Off champions, including Crosby, McDavid, MacKinnon (MVP), Marner, Reinhart, Stone, Doughty, Morrissey, and Shea Theodore (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL).

Olympic Medalists:

Team Canada's roster includes Olympic gold medallists Crosby and Doughty, who both helped Canada capture gold in 2010 and 2014.







