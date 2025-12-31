Broncos Show Strong Effort in 4-0 Loss to Wheat Kings

Published on December 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos dropped a 4-0 decision to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Tuesday night at InnovationPlex in the third meeting of the season between the two teams.

The Broncos came out with jump in the opening frame, generating quality rushes and doing a solid job of limiting Brandon's high-powered offense early. Swift Current goaltender Archer Cooke, making his first WHL start, was sharp from the opening faceoff and made several big saves to keep the game scoreless. However, with just 19 seconds remaining in the period, Grayson Burzynski broke through for Brandon, scoring at 19:41, which would stand as the game-winning goal.

Swift Current carried their strong play into the second, but Brandon capitalized on special teams. Joby Baumuller scored on the power play at 4:23 to give the Wheat Kings a 2-0 lead. The rest of the period turned into a back-and-forth battle, with the Broncos generating multiple quality chances but unable to solve the Brandon netminder. Late in the frame, Brandon struck again on the man advantage, as Jaxon Jacobson buried a rebound at 17:44 to make it 3-0 heading into the third.

Despite the deficit, the Broncos showed resilience in the final period, pushing the pace and holding the Wheat Kings in check for much of the frame. However, a Swift Current turnover late in the game proved costly as Luke Mistelbacher finished a chance from the slot at 17:56 to seal the 4-0 result.

Brandon outshot Swift Current 37-23, including a 15-8 edge in the third period. The Broncos went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Wheat Kings converted 2-for-4. Swift Current did find success in the faceoff circle, winning 28 draws to Brandon's 24.

Despite the loss, Archer Cooke was a bright spot for the Broncos, turning aside 33 of 37 shots and looking composed in his WHL debut.

With the defeat, Swift Current's record moves to 8-26-1-0. The Broncos will look to bounce back when they hit the road to face the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday, Jan. 2, in Lethbridge.







