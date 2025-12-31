Game Day Hub: December 31 vs Everett

The Portland Winterhawks take the ice at the Glass Palace for the final time in 2025 as they host the Everett Silvertips, with puck drop set for 5:00 p.m. Come for the action and stay for the celebration, as the Toyota Fanfest will take place after the game.

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black Gold

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Last Time Out

Tri-City opened the scoring on Sunday just over five minutes in to take the early lead. The game stayed chippy, and the Hawks answered late in the period when Alex Weiermair set up Ryan Miller for a one-timer with 48 seconds left in the frame, his 13th of the season.

Portland controlled much of the second, firing chances at Americans goaltender Ryan Grout, but Grady Martin restored Tri-City's lead just after the second media timeout. The Hawks kept pushing, and Miller cleaned up his own rebound to tie the game at two with his second of the night.

Savin Virk gave the Americans the lead again early in the third, but Miller answered with a one-timer from the slot off a Carter Sotheran feed to complete his first WHL hat trick. Portland grabbed its first lead at 12:05 when Jake Gustafson redirected Sotheran's point shot for a 4-3 edge and Sotheran's 100th WHL assist.

With Grout pulled, Gavin Garland scored with one second left to force overtime, and Jake Gudelj netted the winner just over two minutes in as Tri-City escaped with a 5-4 OT win.

Silvertips Snapshot

The Winterhawks and Silvertips meet for the third time this season, with Portland having won both previous matchups. The first came on an overtime goal by Nathan Free on September 28, followed by a shootout victory on November 15, with both games played in Everett.

Everett enters tonight with a 28-4-2-1 record and sits alone atop the WHL standings with 59 points. The Silvertips boast a deep lineup, led in goal by Anders Miller, who owns a league-best 2.30 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage, fourth in the WHL. Miller has started 17 games this season, winning 14 of them.

Everett will be without a few key contributors who are away representing their respective countries at the World Junior Championship in Minnesota, including veteran forward Carter Bear with Canada and points leader Matias Vanhanen, who has totaled 44 points (7G, 37A) before heading to play for Finland.

Tommy's Flockin' Eve

What you need to know if you want to rent skates:

Click here to rent skates!

Skates must be reserved in advance; no skates will be available without a reservation.

You can pick up your skates after the game in the Exhibit Hall on the event level of the VMC.

There will be three pickup lanes based on the last name used for the reservation.

You will receive your skates and wristband at the front of the line.

Please note: the skating participant must pick up the wristband. If a minor is skating, parents must be present with their child when picking up any rented skates.

Once you have your skates and wristband, head to the George Pacific Room on the event level to lace up your skates and head out to the ice.

What you need to know if you bring your own skates:

Skate guards must be on at all times unless in designated areas.

Fill out and sign a liability waiver. We encourage you to do so in advance. Waivers will also be available on the concourse during the game.

Pick up your wristband outside of Entry M on the concourse during the game.

Please note: the skating participant must pick up the wristband. If a minor is skating, parents must be present with their child when picking up a wristband.

After the game, and you have picked up your wristband, head to the Georgia Pacific Room on the event level to lace up your skates and head out to the ice.

Toyota Fan Fest

This family-friendly evening kicks off with the doors opening at 4:00 p.m. and a 5:00 p.m. puck drop-perfect for fans of all ages.

After the game, lace up your skates and join the Winterhawks players for a post-game skating session on the Veterans Memorial Coliseum ice.

At 9:00 p.m. (midnight EST), we'll light up the arena with a cash balloon drop, letting you ring in the New Year a little early with some extra excitement!

The following booths will be set up during and after the game on the concourse:

Caricaturist

Henna Artist

Balloon Art

Face Painting

Tarot Card Reader

DJ

Toyota

Once the final horn sounds, be on the lookout for a roaming magician!

Light Show Experience

We have introduced a new smartphone light show experience this season, powered by CUE's "Light Show" platform.

Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the Winterhawks App, click on the Lightshow button, enable/accept the permissions, and be ready to join in the fun starting with the team's intro video before the Hawks take the ice!

Fans will be able to sync their phone screens and flashlights to the in-arena presentation, turning the entire crowd into part of the show during key moments like player intros and intermissions. The result? An immersive, high-energy environment where your phone becomes a spotlight and you're actively part of the spectacle.

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by Entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.

