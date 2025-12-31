Cougars' Third-Period Lead Slips Away in Kamloops

KAMLOOPS, BC - The Prince George Cougars saw a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes slip away, surrendering four unanswered goals in the third period in a 5-3 loss to the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday night at the Sandman Centre.

Aiden Foster led the Cougars' offence with two goals, while Brock Souch added a power-play marker. Goaltender Alexander Levshyn stopped 30 of 34 shots in the defeat.

The Blazers opened the scoring early as Andrew Thomson made it 1-0 at 2:56 of the first period. The Cougars responded shortly after when Foster made a slick move on a breakaway, beating goaltender Kaeden Tate to tie the game at one. The score remained knotted through 20 minutes, with Kamloops holding a 14-9 edge in shots.

Prince George took control in the second period. With the Blazers pinned in their own zone on the power play, Souch capitalized at 7:54, burying his 11th goal of the season to give the Cougars their first lead. Just over two minutes later, Terik Parascak used his speed to get behind the Blazers' defence, retrieving the puck from behind the net and finding Foster in the slot. Foster snapped home his second of the night at 9:59 to put the Cougars ahead 3-1 after two periods.

The momentum shifted in the final frame. Kamloops pulled within one at 5:57 when Kayd Ruedig fired a wrist shot from the blue line to make it 3-2. The Blazers then struck twice in a nine-second span midway through the period. JP Hurlbert tied the game at 12:59 during four-on-four play, and just nine seconds later, Josh Evaschesen buried a rebound on a two-on-one rush to give Kamloops its first lead since the opening minutes of the game.

The Blazers sealed the win with an empty-net goal from Carson Olsen, securing the 5-3 victory. The loss marked the first time this season the Cougars have been defeated in regulation when leading after two periods, as Prince George fell to 14-1-1 in those situations.

The Cougars now turn their attention to the Penticton Vees for the second meeting of the season series. Puck drop is set for New Year's Day at 4:00 p.m.







