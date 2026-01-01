Pats Fall 5-4 in Overtime to Warriors Despite Three-Goal Response

Published on December 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats dropped a hard-fought 5-4 overtime decision to the Moose Jaw Warriors on Wednesday night at the Brandt Centre, as Landen McFadden scored his second goal of the game to seal the victory in extra time.

Moose Jaw jumped out to an early 2-0 lead just 11 seconds apart in the opening minutes of the first period, prompting Pats head coach Brad Herauf to call a timeout. The pause proved to be a turning point, as Regina responded with urgency and momentum, scoring three unanswered goals to take a 3-2 lead.

Dayce Derkatch opened the Pats' scoring with a short-handed marker before Reese Hamilton tied the game later in the first period. Ruslan Karimov then gave Regina its first lead of the night midway through the second period with an unassisted effort.

The Warriors pushed back in the third period, tying the game on a penalty shot before the Pats regained the lead on the power play through Ellis Mieyette. Moose Jaw answered once again with a power-play goal to force overtime.

In the extra frame, Regina came inches away from ending the contest when Kyle Jones made a highlight-reel save to rob Zach Lansard on an open net at one end. Moments later, McFadden capitalized at the other end, finishing a backdoor play to give the Warriors the 5-4 overtime win.

FINAL: Moose Jaw Warriors 5, Regina Pats 4 (OT)

THE GOALS

First Period

Warriors 1-0 - #20 Pavel McKenzie (10), assisted by #3 Cohen Williams & #2 Brady Ness at 4:31 // The first shot was stopped, but the rebound pinballed to McKenzie, who backhanded the puck into the open net past Marek Schlenker.

Warriors 2-0 - #7 Landen McFadden (15), assisted by #20 Pavel McKenzie at 4:42 // McFadden wired a one-timer from the right circle to extend the lead just 11 seconds after the Warriors' opening goal.

Pats 2-1 - #49 Dayce Derkatch (2), assisted by #24 Jace Egland at 7:52 (SH) // Egland worked in on a short-handed partial breakaway, sliding the puck off Kyle Jones' pad for a rebound, where Derkatch deposited it home.

Pats 2-2 - #6 Reese Hamilton (4), assisted by #55 Ephram McNutt & #10 Keets Fawcett at 12:12 // After a strong cycle, Hamilton snapped a shot from the line that went through traffic, beating Jones low to tie the game.

Second Period

Pats 3-2 - #25 Ruslan Karimov (7), unassisted at 8:47 // Karimov stepped in off the wall and sent a slow shot through the five-hole of Jones to take the lead.

Third Period

Warriors 3-3 - #10 Connor Schmidt (11), unassisted at 1:43 (PN) // Schmidt received a penalty shot and beat Schlenker with a forehand tuck after nearly having it poked away to tie things up.

Pats 4-3 - #21 Ellis Mieyette (7), assisted by #27 Caden Brown & #55 Ephram McNutt at 3:10 (PP) // After Mieyette's original goal was waved off, the Pats made sure this one counted. Brown sent a slick cross-crease pass to Mieyette, who tapped it home to regain the lead on the power play.

Warriors 4-4 - #21 Aiden Ziprick (9), assisted by #7 Landen McFadden & #20 Pavel McKenzie at 6:56 (PP) // Ziprick let a hard slapshot fly from the right circle that beat Schlenker low to tie the game.

Overtime

Warriors 5-4 - #7 Landen McFadden (16), assisted by #21 Aiden Ziprick & #19 Casey Brown at 2:16 // McFadden was set up backdoor by Ziprick, letting a hard shot go from the near circle to win the contest in overtime

Shots on Goal

Pats: 10 - 11 - 13 - 2 - 36 Warriors: 12 - 12 - 12 - 2 - 38

Power Plays

Pats: 1/3 Warriors: 1/5

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 33 saves on 38 shots Warriors Kyle Jones - 32 saves on 36 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #7 Landon McFadden (2G-1A) Second Star: Pavel McKenzie (1G-2A) Third Star: Ephram McNutt (2A)

COMING UP

The Regina Pats will begin the 2026 part of their schedule on Friday in Prince Albert against the Raiders. The Raiders will then travel to Regina to face off against the Pats at the Brandt Centre on Saturday at 6pm.

Next weekend, the Pats will host the Red Deer Rebels for the second time this season, going toe-to-toe in an important 'four-point' game in the Eastern Conference standings.







