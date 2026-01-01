Warriors Battle Back in New Years Eve OT Thriller

Published on December 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







REGINA, Sask. - Landen McFadden played hero in the final game of 2025 to send the Warriors into the new year on a winning note.

The Warriors broke open the scoring early in the game with a goal off the stick of Pavel McKenzie just before the five-minute mark of the opening period. Landen McFadden followed just 11 seconds later to put the Warriors ahead by two.

The Pats were assessed an interference penalty just past the 6:30 mark and, while shorthanded, tallied their first goal of the game. Shortly after the 12-minute mark, Reece Hamilton added the Pats second goal to tie the game.

The Warriors started the second period with 1:49 remaining on their second power play of the game after a late booking call to Regina's Zach Moore.

The Warriors couldn't convert on the man-advantage. The Warriors landed on the penalty kill just before the seven-minute mark after a slashing call to Pavel McKenzie. The Warriors' penalty kill stood strong, but the Pats scored the tiebreaker off the stick of Ruslan Karimov before the halfway mark of the frame.

The Warriors had one more chance on the power play late in the frame after Steven Steranka was hauled down on his way to the net. The Pats' penalty kill stood strong, and the Warriors remained down by one heading into the second intermission.

Connor Schmidt tied the game for the Warriors less than two minutes into the third period. The warriors landed on the penalty kill quickly after. The Pats responded on the power play to put themselves back ahead. Following the goal, Benson Hirst and Connor Bear dropped the gloves. Hirst and Bear were both given five minutes for fighting, and Hirst was given an extra ten minute misconduct.

The Warriors landed back on the power play following a hooking call to Regina. Aiden Ziprick sent home the equalizer on the man-advantage. The Warriors were tested again on the penalty kill following a slashing call to Steven Steranka. The penalty kill stood strong, and the teams headed into overtime deadlocked at four goals apiece.

In overtime, Landen McFadden played hero to give the Warriors the victory.

Kyle Jones made 32 saves on 36 shots. Across the ice, Marek Schlenker made 33 saves on 38 shots. The Warriors went one for five on the power play and two for three on the penalty kill.

The Warriors hit the road on Friday to take on the Medicine Hat Tigers before welcoming them back to the Hangar on Saturday night. Follow along with the action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.