Warriors Looking to End 2025 with a Win

December 31, 2025

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







REGINA, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are looking to close out 2025 with a win when they head into Regina to take on the Pats this afternoon.

Following a dominant performance over the Kelowna Rockets to end their pre-Christmas schedule, the Warriors put together two strong games last weekend over the Brandon Wheat Kings, but were unable to come away with the victory on both occasions.

On Sunday, the Warriors fell 3-0 to the Wheat Kings. The team went three for three on the penalty kill and zero for two on the power play. Kyle Jones made 27 saves on 30 shots. Across the ice, Brandon goaltender Filip Ruzicka made 31 saves on 31 shots to come away with the shutout win.

Since returning from their Christmas break, Regina is 0-1-1-0; both games were against the Saskatoon Blades. Last Sunday, the Pats were also handed a shutout loss. Matthew Hutchison made 33 saves on 27 shots.

Last time the teams met, the Warriors broke the ice with a goal early in the first period. Their lead held on until Regina scored the equalizer seven minutes into the final period. The Warriors fell after Regina tallied the game-winning goal with just 36 seconds left in regulation. Landen McFadden recorded the lone Warriors goal. Kyle Jones made 35 saves on 37 shots. Across the ice, former Warriors' goaltender Matthew Hutchison made 31 saves on 32 shots for the win.

Puck drop is slated for 4:00 pm. Follow along with the action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







