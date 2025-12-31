Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - December 31, 2025

Published on December 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Americans vs Chiefs

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT

New Year's Eve

LAST GAME: Tri-City tied the game with 1.3 seconds left before Jake Gudelj scored the overtime winner to give the Americans an improbable 5-4 come-from-behind win in Portland on Sunday. The two teams traded goals all night long before the Winterhawks took their first lead with 7:55 remaining, setting the stage for Gavin Garland's tying goal. Grady Martin, Crew Martinson and Savin Virk also scored in the win.

VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the third of eight meetings between the Americans and Chiefs, and the first in Tri-City. Spokane won the first two games by 3-0 (Sept 27) and 4-2 (Dec 6) scores. After tonight the two teams won't meet again until February 21, which kicks off a stretch that has three head-to-head matchups in a one-week span. In each of the last two years the Americans have posted a 4-6 record against their long-standing rivals.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs

Record: 18-13-2-0 Record: 18-17-0-0

Conference Ranking: 5th Conference Ranking: 8th

Goals for: 99 Goals For: 114

Goals Against: 105 Goals Against: 122

Power Play: 17.5% (18/103) Power Play: 12.0% (16/133)

Penalty Kill: 74.5% (79/106) Penalty Kill: 77.8% (119/153)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (16-20-36) Logan Wormald (16-25-41)

Connor Dale (13-21-34) Chase Harrington (13-18-31)

Gavin Garland (10-19-29) Mathis Preston (13-17-30)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

TV: SWX







