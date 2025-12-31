Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - December 31, 2025
Published on December 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Chiefs
Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
New Year's Eve
LAST GAME: Tri-City tied the game with 1.3 seconds left before Jake Gudelj scored the overtime winner to give the Americans an improbable 5-4 come-from-behind win in Portland on Sunday. The two teams traded goals all night long before the Winterhawks took their first lead with 7:55 remaining, setting the stage for Gavin Garland's tying goal. Grady Martin, Crew Martinson and Savin Virk also scored in the win.
VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the third of eight meetings between the Americans and Chiefs, and the first in Tri-City. Spokane won the first two games by 3-0 (Sept 27) and 4-2 (Dec 6) scores. After tonight the two teams won't meet again until February 21, which kicks off a stretch that has three head-to-head matchups in a one-week span. In each of the last two years the Americans have posted a 4-6 record against their long-standing rivals.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs
Record: 18-13-2-0 Record: 18-17-0-0
Conference Ranking: 5th Conference Ranking: 8th
Goals for: 99 Goals For: 114
Goals Against: 105 Goals Against: 122
Power Play: 17.5% (18/103) Power Play: 12.0% (16/133)
Penalty Kill: 74.5% (79/106) Penalty Kill: 77.8% (119/153)
Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:
Savin Virk (16-20-36) Logan Wormald (16-25-41)
Connor Dale (13-21-34) Chase Harrington (13-18-31)
Gavin Garland (10-19-29) Mathis Preston (13-17-30)
Around the Concourse:
Section C: Chuck-A-Puck
Section R: Chuck-A-Puck
Gesa Autograph Booth: Jaxen Adam
Jersey Auction: Jaxen Adam #3 (Blue)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
TV: SWX
Western Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025
- Pats Forward Brown Commits to Lindenwood University for 2026-27 - Regina Pats
- Warriors Looking to End 2025 with a Win - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: December 31 vs Everett - Portland Winterhawks
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - December 31, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Cougars' Third-Period Lead Slips Away in Kamloops - Prince George Cougars
- Hitmen Top Giants 4-1 - Vancouver Giants
- Oil Kings Dominate Hurricanes in 2025 Finale - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Show Strong Effort in 4-0 Loss to Wheat Kings - Swift Current Broncos
- Vees Grind out Victory over Royals - Penticton Vees
- Tigers Shut out Rebels 8-0 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Kraus Leads Wheat Kings to Second Straight Shutout in Swift Current - Brandon Wheat Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - December 31, 2025
- Americans complete improbable comeback; Gudelj's overtime winner stretches winning streak to five
- Preview: Americans at Winterhawks - December 28, 2025
- Americans Win Fourth Straight With 4-1 Victory Over Portland
- Americans trade Austin Zemlak to Edmonton