Preview: Americans at Silvertips - February 22, 2026

LAST GAME: The Americans opened the scoring last night, but wouldn't find the back of the net again as the Spokane Chiefs handed them their seventh loss in a row in the 7-1 final at the Toyota Center. Savin Virk scored the lone goal for Tri-City, who are trying to work through their biggest funk of the season. They have been outscored 35-11 over this seven game stretch.

VS EVERETT: Tonight is the final meeting of the season between the Americans and Silvertips. Tri-City is hoping to avoid a season-series sweep as Everett has won all five so far this year. It started with a 7-1 final in Everett October 3 before a 5-3 Silvertips win at the Toyota Center two days later. The closest game was a 1-0 shutout by Everett on November 14. The Americans were in Everett three weeks ago, a 6-3 Silvertips win.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips

Record: 25-25-3-1 Record: 46-7-2-1

Conference Ranking: 9th Conference Ranking: 1st

Goals for: 155 Goals For: 245

Goals Against: 189 Goals Against: 135

Power Play: 17.6% (29/165) Power Play: 29.9% (62/207)

Penalty Kill: 75.6% (127/168) Penalty Kill: 80.4% (172/214)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers

Savin Virk (23-30-53) Matias Vanhanen (16-55-71)

Connor Dale (22-31-53) Carter Bear (30-31-61)

Gavin Garland (12-27-39) Julius Miettinen (23-36-59)

How to Tune In:

