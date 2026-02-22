Preview: Americans at Silvertips - February 22, 2026
Published on February 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans opened the scoring last night, but wouldn't find the back of the net again as the Spokane Chiefs handed them their seventh loss in a row in the 7-1 final at the Toyota Center. Savin Virk scored the lone goal for Tri-City, who are trying to work through their biggest funk of the season. They have been outscored 35-11 over this seven game stretch.
VS EVERETT: Tonight is the final meeting of the season between the Americans and Silvertips. Tri-City is hoping to avoid a season-series sweep as Everett has won all five so far this year. It started with a 7-1 final in Everett October 3 before a 5-3 Silvertips win at the Toyota Center two days later. The closest game was a 1-0 shutout by Everett on November 14. The Americans were in Everett three weeks ago, a 6-3 Silvertips win.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips
Record: 25-25-3-1 Record: 46-7-2-1
Conference Ranking: 9th Conference Ranking: 1st
Goals for: 155 Goals For: 245
Goals Against: 189 Goals Against: 135
Power Play: 17.6% (29/165) Power Play: 29.9% (62/207)
Penalty Kill: 75.6% (127/168) Penalty Kill: 80.4% (172/214)
Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers
Savin Virk (23-30-53) Matias Vanhanen (16-55-71)
Connor Dale (22-31-53) Carter Bear (30-31-61)
Gavin Garland (12-27-39) Julius Miettinen (23-36-59)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch
