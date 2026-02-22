Game Day Hub: February 22 vs Seattle

It's Chinese Lunar New Year at the Glass Palace as the Portland Winterhawks return home this afternoon for the third and final game of the weekend, hosting the Seattle Thunderbirds for their second meeting in three days. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m.

Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Red Gold

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Last Time Out

With both teams coming off losses the night before, the opening stages in Langley were measured, with limited chances on either side. The Giants broke through first when Lance McCloskey corralled a pass from Colton Gerrior and snapped home a shot from the right circle. Vancouver carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

After a scoreless second, it was Portland striking first in crunch time in the third. On a power play, Alex Weiermair teed up a one-time blast on the feed from Nathan Free to level the game at one. The score lifted Weiermair over the 70-point benchmark on the season.

With the game tied at one and time winding down, Vancouver was pressing the attack. Along the near-side wall, Gerrior scooped up a loose puck and fired a shot on target that found the back of the net through traffic. That score gave the Giants the one goal lead with just under seven minutes remaining. Vancouver protected that lead despite solid scoring opportunities from the Hawks.

Scouting Seattle

The Winterhawks and Thunderbirds meet tonight for the sixth time this season, with Portland holding a 3-2 edge in the series. The two clubs faced off Friday in Kent, where Seattle earned a 3-2 overtime victory on home ice to extend its win streak to five games.

Seattle enters play at 23-24-3-2, battling for critical points down the stretch. Currently 10th in the Western Conference, the Thunderbirds sit just three points back of the eighth and final playoff spot.

Cameron Schmidt continues to pace the offense with 83 points (40G, 43A), ranking second in the WHL in points while his 40 goals lead the league.

Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration

The Portland Winterhawks are excited to host our first ever Chinese Lunar New Year Night, presented by the Oregon Chinese Coalition. Join us as we celebrate culture, community, and tradition with a full night of special programming and experiences around the arena.

What to Expect:

Fans will be welcomed as they enter the doors with a warm greeting from the Oregon Chinese Coalition. Be sure to stop by the Wishing Wall on the concourse to share your hopes for the Year of the Fire Horse!

The Winterhawks will be wearing the 50th anniversary Red Gold jerseys in honor of the special celebration. Head to the team store at Entry R to shop the full Chinese Lunar New Year Collection!

Concourse Activities:

Before puck drop, enjoy a variety of cultural experiences, including:

Traditional Chinese dance and music performances

Lunar New Year themed crafts for all ages

A traditional Chinese hair bun station

And much more!

Game Highlights:

The celebration continues throughout the game with special intermission performances, featuring:

First intermission: A traditional Chinese drum performance

Second Intermission: A special figure skating performance with a ceremonial dragon

In-game: A Red Envelope Lucky Row, where selected fans will receive festive red envelopes with good fortune inside

Chinese Lunar New Year Night is a special opportunity to come together and celebrate the vibrant communities that make Portland so unique. We encourage fans to arrive early and take part in all the festivities as we mark this historic night at Winterhawks Hawkey.

Trading Card Giveaway: Presented by The Barbers

The first group of fans into the VMC on Sunday can grab their free pack of Winterhawks trading cards. Collect each pack and you've got the whole team! This is the fourth of six giveaways this season, so be there early to secure your cards.

Post Game Skate

Join us for Sunday Funday at the Glass Palace! Fans can enjoy the game before sticking around afterward for a postgame skate on the VMC ice. Be sure to sign your waiver and pick up your skates in the Georgia-Pacific Room before heading out to hit the ice!

Light Show Experience

We have introduced a new smartphone light show experience this season, powered by CUE's "Light Show" platform.

Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the Winterhawks App, click on the Lightshow button, enable/accept the permissions, and be ready to join in the fun starting with the team's intro video before the Hawks take the ice!

Fans will be able to sync their phone screens and flashlights to the in-arena presentation, turning the entire crowd into part of the show during key moments like player intros and intermissions. The result? An immersive, high-energy environment where your phone becomes a spotlight and you're actively part of the spectacle.

