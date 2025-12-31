Pats Forward Brown Commits to Lindenwood University for 2026-27

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club is proud to announce that forward Caden Brown has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Lindenwood University beginning in the 2026-27 season, following the conclusion of his WHL junior career this year.

Brown, 20, is enjoying a standout season with the Pats. The Prince George, B.C. product has 19 goals this season, tied for 12th in the WHL, and sits one goal shy of reaching the 20-goal mark for the first time in his WHL career, which would also surpass his previous career high.

This season, Brown leads the Pats with 30 points (19G-11A) in 29 games, highlighted by two hat tricks and a five-point performance (3G-2A) on November 8 in Moose Jaw. He has also found the scoresheet in 11 of his last 14 games, recording 17 points (10G-7A) over that span.

Since joining the Pats, Brown has registered 58 points (34G-24A) in 70 games. Over his full WHL career, split between the Prince George Cougars, Everett Silvertips, and Regina Pats, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound right-shot forward has accumulated 140 points (71G-69A) in 254 career games.

The Regina Pats congratulate Caden and his family on this achievement and wish him continued success as he finishes his junior career in the WHL and looks ahead to his future with the Lindenwood Lions.







