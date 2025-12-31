Kraus Leads Wheat Kings to Second Straight Shutout in Swift Current

Published on December 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







In their final game of the year in 2025, the Wheat Kings put a bow on not only the incredible month of December they'd had but the year as a whole and they did with another shutout.

Grayson Burzynski scored the game-winning goal, and Jayden Kraus stopped all 23 shots he faced as the Wheat Kings beat the Broncos 4-0. Joby Baumuller, Jaxon Jacobson, and Luke Mistelbacher.

"It's been an incredible month," said Wheat Kings head coach and GM Marty Murray. "It almost makes the season, we're ten games over .500 thanks to our month of December. It wasn't an easy schedule, we had some tough travel and some tough opponents. Credit to the kids, they battled through it."

With only 19 seconds left in the first period, the Wheat Kings broke through in fitting fashion. Caleb Hadland handed the puck off to Burzynski in the slot, where he deked out a shot-blocker, cut to his backhand and outreached rookie goaltender Archer Cooke to lift home the first goal of the game.

It was the power play that dominated the game for the Wheat Kings in the second period. First, Gio Pantelas dropped the puck off to Baumuller, who cut high and fired a shot through traffic to make it 2-0.

Then it was the first unit's turn. Seeing no passing lane he liked, Jacobson wound up and blasted a shot into the feet of Cooke, then found his own rebound and bounced it in for the 3-0 lead.

After stifling the Broncos for much of the third, and getting robbed on a few chances of their own, the Wheat Kings sunk in a late dagger. Hadland won a battle in Broncos territory and sent it out front to Mistelbacher, who sniped his 20th of the season.

From there, the Wheat Kings cruised to the win. Kraus turned aside a late long-range try for his last save of the game and earned his second shutout of the season.

The win caps an incredible month of December in which the Wheat Kings went 11-1. They're right back to work on New Year's Day against the Saskatoon Blades on home ice.







