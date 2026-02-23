Wheat Kings Announce Partnership with MyITsource

Published on February 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Brandon, Manitoba - myITsource, a locally based Managed Service Provider (MSP), is proud to announce its partnership with the Brandon Wheat Kings Hockey Club. This partnership reflects myITsource's ongoing commitment to supporting the community while delivering dependable, proactive IT services to local organizations.

As a trusted MSP, myITsource provides managed IT support, cybersecurity, and technology guidance that helps businesses operate securely and efficiently. Partnering with the Brandon Wheat Kings aligns with myITsource's values of teamwork, reliability, and community pride.

"Being part of the Brandon community means more than providing IT services-it means showing up and supporting organizations that bring people together," said Frank Arndt, CEO of myITsource. "We're proud to partner with the Brandon Wheat Kings and support a team that represents excellence and community spirit."

myITsource believes strong partnerships build strong communities. Through this collaboration, the company looks forward to supporting the Wheat Kings while continuing to serve local businesses with trusted managed IT services.

About myITsource myITsource is a managed service provider delivering proactive IT support, security, and strategic technology solutions. Proudly based in the community, myITsource is committed to building long-term partnerships and supporting the organizations it serves.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.