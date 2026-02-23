Jets Prospect Martin, Kings Prospect Cihar & Draft Eligible Ruzicka Star in WHL Weekly Awards

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Winnipeg Jets prospect and Spokane Chiefs forward Owen Martin has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, for the week ending Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Martin, an 18-year-old product of Oakbank, Man., tallied seven points (3G-4A) and a plus-6 rating in two games as the Chiefs went 2-0-0-0 this past week.

The 6-foot, 185-pound centre started his week with a three-point performance (2G-1A) in a 6-1 win over the Vancouver Giants on Friday, February 20. Martin provided the primary assist on a second period goal from Chase Harrington, which put Spokane in front by a 3-0 score. Late in the third period, he added a pair of empty net tallies to ice the affair. The third-year WHL forward was named third star of the game for his performance.

Saturday, February 21, Martin followed up with a four-point effort (1G-3A) in a 7-1 win over the Tri-City Americans at Toyota Center in Kennewick. Early in the second period, Martin registered his 19th goal of the season to give the Chiefs a 3-1 edge. He chipped in with a secondary assist on Harrington's 24th marker of the season, which came on a power play in the second period. In the dying moments of the middle period, Martin connected with veteran forward Sam Oremba, who converted shorthanded to put the Chiefs in front by a commanding 6-1 margin. Late in the third period, Martin finished his night with another assist - this time on Owen Schoettler's first goal of the season. Once again, Martin earned third star honours.

With 40 points (19G-21A) in 53 games, Martin sits fourth in scoring on the Chiefs.

Martin is enjoying a career season after being selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. He has established new personal bests in goals (19) and points (40), while his 21 assists are tied for his career best. He has also recorded a career-high five game-winning goals this season - best among all Chiefs skaters.

Originally selected by the Chiefs in the second round (27th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Martin has collected 98 points (46G-52A) in 147 career WHL regular season games. He was a valuable member of the Chiefs march to a Western Conference title in 2025, when he tallied 12 points (6G-6A) in 20 games. Over 24 career WHL post-season appearances, he has secured 15 points (7G-8A).

With a record of 29-26-1-0, the Chiefs rank sixth in the WHL's Western Conference.

Next up, Martin and the Chiefs host the Victoria Royals (24-23-5-3) Wednesday, February 25 (7:05 p.m. PT) at Numerica Veterans Arena in Spokane. Watch all the action FREE on Victory+.

LOS ANGELES KINGS PROSPECT VOJTECH CIHAR NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Los Angeles Kings prospect and Kelowna Rockets forward Vojtech Cihar has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Cihar, an 18-year-old product of Chomutov, Czechia, recorded five points (3G-2A) and a plus-5 rating in three games as the 2026 Memorial Cup host Rockets went 3-0-0-0 this past week.

The 6-foot, 181-pound left winger started his week with a two-goal performance Monday, February 16, in a 7-2 home ice victory over the Tri-City Americans. Cihar collected his fourth goal of the season, converting on a power play with 5:41 to go in the first period, giving Kelowna a 2-0 lead. Late in the second period, he registered his fifth goal of the campaign, putting the Rockets in front by a 6-1 margin. Cihar was named first star of the game for his performance.

Friday, February 20, Cihar provided the primary assist on the overtime winning goal as Kelowna edged the Kamloops Blazers by a 3-2 score at Sandman Centre. In the extra period, Cihar one-timed a seam pass from Hayden Paupanekis, creating an opportunity in the Kamloops crease. Though netminder Ivans Kufterins turned aside the first shot, veteran Rockets defenceman Mazden Leslie pounced on a rebound, giving Kelowna the victory.

Saturday, February 21, back in Kelowna, the Rockets doubled up the Blazers by a 4-2 margin in the back half of the weekend home-and-home series. Cihar recorded another two points (1G-1A) to help his Club to the win. In the first period, the Kings prospect setup Ty Halaburda for his 26th goal of the season, opening the scoring. Cihar then bookended the scoring in the third period, notching an empty-net goal on the power play with 34 seconds remaining in regulation.

Cihar, who was selected by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the first round (38th overall) of the 2024 CHL Import Draft, was acquired by the Rockets from Lethbridge in a deal that included veteran forward Shane Smith. Cihar signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement on December 12, 2025, before going on to represent Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

After the conclusion of a successful 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship that included a silver medal and saw him notch 12 points (4G-8A) in seven games, Cihar joined the Rockets. Since landing in Kelowna, the highly touted Kings prospect has secured 18 points (6G-12A) in 20 games.

Cihar is in the midst of a seven-game point-scoring streak dating back to February 7, 2026, in which he has posted nine points (5G-4A).

Coming out of the weekend, the Rockets (31-18-5-2) rank fourth in the WHL's Western Conference.

Next up, Cihar and the Rockets host the Seattle Thunderbirds (23-25-4-3) Wednesday, February 25 (7:05 p.m. PT) at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

2026 NHL DRAFT ELIGIBLE NETMINDER RUZICKA NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 2026 NHL Draft eligible netminder Filip Ruzicka of the Brandon Wheat Kings has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, February 22, 2026.

This marks the second time this season Ruzicka has been recognized as Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week, after he was previously honoured for his performance December 29, 2025.

Ruzicka, a 17-year-old product of Trinec, Czechia, went 1-0-0-0 with a 0.00 goals-against average, 1.000 save percentage, and one shutout this past week. The towering goaltender was recently listed 13th among North American goaltenders in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound puckstopper was perfect in his lone appearance this past week, turning aside 47 shots Friday, February 20, as the Wheat Kings stymied the visiting Penticton Vees to earn a 4-0 victory.

Ruzicka was named first star in a contest that saw the host Wheat Kings outshot by a 47-27 margin, including an 18-shot barrage in the first period and a 20-shot push in the third period.

The WHL rookie netminder is 21-10-0-0 with a 3.15 GAA, .904 SV%, and two shutouts in 32 appearances this season.

Ruzicka was selected by the Wheat Kings in the second round (104th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Winners of six consecutive games, the Wheat Kings ranked fifth in the WHL's Eastern Conference with a record of 34-22-1-0.

Next up, Ruzicka and the Wheat Kings host the Prince George Cougars (34-20-2-0) Tuesday, February 24 (7 p.m. CT).

