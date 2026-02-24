Royals' Host Annual Pink in the Rink Game February 28th

Victoria, B.C. - On Saturday, February 28, the Victoria Royals Hockey Club will host their annual Pink in the Rink game in partnership with Mayfair Optometric, in support of the Canadian Cancer Society and Vancouver Island Lodge. The Royals will host the Portland Winterhawks for a night dedicated to raising awareness and support for cancer research and care.

On February 9th, Royals players, Reggie Newman, Miles Cooper, Hayden Moore, Caleb Matthews, and Henry Peterson spent the afternoon at the Vancouver Island Lodge with patients and their loved ones who are staying at the lodge while undergoing cancer treatment.

Beyond providing a place to stay, the lodge offers essential services including healthy meals, shuttle transportation, wellness programs and prothesis services. Most importantly, the lodge offers a sense of community, something our team experienced firsthand during our visit.

Leading up to Pink in the Rink, the Victoria Royals have set a fundraising goal of $8,000 in support of the Vancouver Island Lodge, helping fund the essential programs and services they provide. The Victoria Royals Foundation has pledged to donate all funds raised through the 50/50 and the jersey auction to the Vancouver Island Lodge.

The Royals will wear pink specialty jerseys during the game, with those jerseys to be auctioned off on DASH. The auction is live now and will close Monday, March 2 at 12:00 pm, with all proceeds benefiting the Vancouver Island Lodge.

There will be several special activations around the arena. These include a dedication wall where fans can honour loved ones affected by cancer, and Hockey Fights Cancer toques in the team store for purchase. The night will feature special in-game tributes, a ceremonial puck drop, and the return of the pink rink boards.

Join us at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre as we turn the rink pink, honour our loved ones, and come together in hope, strength, and solidarity. Tickets are available now at selectyourtickets.com.

Fans are encouraged to donate and help reach this goal in support of the Lodge and the Canadian Cancer Society. To support the Vancouver Island Lodge, donations will be collected through the Canadian Cancer Society's fundraising page.







