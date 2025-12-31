Nine WHL Alumni Highlight Canada's Men's Hockey Team for 2026 Olympic Winter Games

Calgary, Alta. - Nine Western Hockey League alumni will represent Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Hockey Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) announced the men's hockey team roster Wednesday morning.

Of the 25 players named to Canada's men's hockey team, 21 developed in the Canadian Hockey League.

Canada's Men's Hockey Team Roster, 2026 Olympic Winter Games - WHL Alumni

Last Name First Name Most Recent WHL Club Hometown Ht Wt Pos

Kuemper Darcy Red Deer Rebels Saskatoon, Sask. 6-5 216 G

Thompson Logan Brandon Wheat Kings Calgary, Alta. 6-3 205 G

Morrissey Josh Kelowna Rockets Calgary, Alta. 6-0 194 D

Sanheim Travis Calgary Hitmen Elkhorn, Man. 6-3 181 D

Theodore Shea Seattle Thunderbirds Aldergrove, B.C. 6-2 196 D

Hagel Brandon Red Deer Rebels Morinville, Alta. 6-2 185 F

Point Brayden Moose Jaw Warriors Calgary, Alta. 5-11 176 F

Reinhart Sam Kootenay ICE West Vancouver, B.C. 6-2 194 F

Stone Mark Brandon Wheat Kings Winnipeg, Man. 6-4 212 F

Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer Rebels / Los Angeles Kings (Saskatoon, Sask.)

The 35-year-old product of Saskatoon, Sask., spent three seasons with the WHL's Red Deer Rebels (2008-09 to 2010-11), earning recognition as WHL Goaltender of the Year and WHL Player of the Year in 2010-11. Over his three WHL seasons, Kuemper went 94-60-4-13 with a 2.48 goals-against average, .914 save percentage, and 19 shutouts. Kuemper was originally selected by the Spokane Chiefs in the third round (45th overall) of the 2005 WHL Draft.

Since developing in the WHL, Kuemper was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and backstopped the Colorado Avalanche to a Stanley Cup title in 2022. In 2025 as a member of the Kings, he was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, presented annually to the NHL's top goaltender. He was also on the roster for Canada's winning roster at the 4 Nations Face-off.

Over 462 career NHL games, the veteran puckstopper owns a record of 219-152-59, with a 2.52 GAA, .915 SV%, and 38 shutouts.

Logan Thompson, Brandon Wheat Kings / Washington Capitals (Calgary, Alta.)

The 28-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., spent four seasons with the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings (2014-15 to 2017-18), winning a WHL Championship in 2016. Over his four seasons, Thompson went 63-41-6-4 with a 3.26 GAA, .905 SV%, and four shutouts. He was named to the WHL's Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team in 2017-18. Thompson was originally selected by the Wheat Kings in the sixth round (122nd overall) of the 2012 WHL Draft.

Undrafted into the NHL, Thompson went on to utilize his WHL Scholarship to attend Brock University in 2018-19, where he was named USports Goaltender of the Year and USports Rookie of the Year, and eventually signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

Since advancing to the NHL, Thompson helped the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup in 2023. Over six NHL seasons, he is 104-48-20 with a 2.57 GAA, .912 SV%, and eight shutouts.

Josh Morrissey, Kelowna Rockets / Prince Albert Raiders / Winnipeg Jets (Calgary, Alta.)

The 30-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., spent four seasons in the WHL, including time with the Prince Albert Raiders (2010-11 to 2014-15) before finishing his career as a member of the Kelowna Rockets (2014-15). Over his four seasons, Morrissey served as captain of the Raiders (2013-14), was named WHL Scholastic Player of the Year (2012-13), and helped the Rockets win a WHL Championship in 2015. Originally selected by the Raiders in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2010 WHL Draft, he recorded 196 points (66G-130A) in 249 career WHL regular season games.

Since developing in the WHL, Morrissey was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round (13th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, and he helped Canada win the inaugural 4 Nations Face-off in 2025.

Over 11 NHL seasons, Morrissey has skated in 699 career regular season games, tallying 403 points (86G-317A).

Travis Sanheim, Calgary Hitmen / Philadelphia Flyers (Elkhorn, Man.)

The 29-year-old product of Elkhorn, Man., spent three seasons with the WHL's Calgary Hitmen (2013-14 to 2015-16), leading all WHL defencemen in scoring and earning a place on the WHL's Eastern Conference First All-Star Team during the 2014-15 campaign. Originally selected by the Hitmen in the ninth round (177th overall) of the 2011 WHL Draft, Sanheim recorded 162 points (35G-127A) in 186 career WHL regular season games.

Since developing in the WHL, Sanheim was selected by the Flyers in the first round (17th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, and he helped Canada win the inaugural 4 Nations Face-off in 2025.

Over nine NHL seasons, Sanheim has appeared in 617 career regular season games, registering 230 points (57G-173A).

Shea Theodore, Seattle Thunderbirds / Vegas Golden Knights (Aldergrove, B.C.)

The 30-year-old product of Aldergrove, B.C., spent four seasons with the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds (2011-12 to 2014-15), being named WHL Defenceman of the Year in 2014-15 after leading all WHL defencemen in scoring and earning a place on the WHL's Western Conference First All-Star Team during the 2013-14 campaign. Originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the third round (64th overall) of the 2010 WHL Draft, Theodore tallied 212 points (58G-154A) in 257 career WHL regular season games.

Since developing in the WHL, Theodore was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round (26th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, and helped the Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Over 11 NHL seasons, Theodore has played 595 career regular season games, posting 383 points (82G-301A).

Brandon Hagel, Red Deer Rebels / Tampa Bay Lightning (Morinville, Alta.)

The 27-year-old product of Morinville, Alta., spent four seasons with the WHL's Red Deer Rebels (2015-16 to 2018-19), being named to the WHL's Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team for his performance in 2018-19. Unselected in the WHL Draft, Hagel recorded 279 points (103G-176A) in 259 career WHL regular season games.

Since developing in the WHL, Hagel was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. Unsigned by the Sabres, Hagel eventually signed as a free agent with the Chicago Blackhawks in October 2018. He helped Canada win the inaugural 4 Nations Face-off in 2025.

Over seven NHL seasons, Hagel has played 408 career regular seasons, registering 328 points (143G-185A).

Brayden Point, Moose Jaw Warriors / Tampa Bay Lightning (Calgary, Alta.)

The 29-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., spent four seasons with the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors (2012-13 to 2015-16) and was a two-time WHL Eastern Conference First Team All-Star (2014-15, 2015-16). Originally selected by the Warriors in the first round (14th overall) of the 2011 WHL Draft, Point collected 324 points (134G-190A) in 252 career WHL regular season games.

Since developing in the WHL, Point was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round (79th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. He is a two-time winner of the Stanley Cup (2020, 2021) and helped Canada win the inaugural 4 Nations Face-off in 2025.

Over 10 NHL seasons, Point has notched 656 points (312G-344A) in 688 career regular season games.

Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE / Florida Panthers (West Vancouver, B.C.)

The 30-year-old product of West Vancouver, B.C., spent four seasons with the WHL's Kootenay ICE (2011-12 to 2014-15), winning a WHL Championship in 2011 and collecting a trophy case worth of major awards, including WHL Rookie of the Year (2012), WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player (2014), and WHL Player of the Year (2014). Originally selected by the ICE in the first round (15th overall) of the 2010 WHL Draft, Reinhart posted 319 points (120G-199A) in 250 career WHL regular season games.

Since developing in the WHL, Reinhart was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round (second overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, and has helped the Florida Panthers to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships (2024, 2025).

Over 12 NHL seasons, Reinhart has recorded 662 points (316G-346A) in 814 career regular season games.

Mark Stone, Brandon Wheat Kings / Vegas Golden Knights (Winnipeg, Man.)

The 33-year-old product of Winnipeg, Man., spent four seasons with the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings (2008-09 to 2011-12), being named WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player in 2011-12. Originally selected by the Wheat Kings in the fifth round (92nd overall) of the 2007 WHL Draft, Stone scored 296 points (106G-190A) in 232 career WHL regular season games.

Since developing in the WHL, Stone was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, and captained the Vegas Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup title in 2023.

Over 15 NHL seasons, Stone has collected 664 points (240G-424A) in 727 career regular season games.

Canada's roster was selected by General Manager Doug Armstrong (Sarnia, Ont. / St. Louis Blues), assistant general managers Julien BriseBois (Greenfield Park, Que. / Tampa Bay Lightning), Jim Nill (Hanna, Alta. / Dallas Stars), and Don Sweeney (St. Stephen, N.B. / Boston Bruins), Director of Player Personnel Kyle Dubas (Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. / Pittsburgh Penguins), and Head Coach Jon Cooper (Prince George, B.C. / Tampa Bay Lightning), with input from Player Relations Advisor Ryan Getzlaf (Regina, Sask.), and Scott Salmond (Creston, B.C.), Senior Vice-President of High Performance and Hockey Operations. Katherine Henderson (Thunder Bay, Ont.), Hockey Canada's President and Chief Executive Officer, also provided support as part of the executive committee preparing for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Men's hockey at Milano Cortina 2026 will take place February 11-22, 2026 (Days 5-16). Canada will open the tournament against Czechia on February 12 at 10:40 a.m. ET / 7:40 a.m. PT in preliminary-round play.

