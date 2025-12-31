Winterhawks Announce Three Roster Moves

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today the recalling of forward Jordin St. Louis and goaltender Tyler Dicarlo, as well as the reassigning of goaltender Blake Clark.

St. Louis, out of Airdrie, Alberta, has been recalled from the Olds Grizzlies of the AJHL. In 28 games so far this season, St. Louis tallied 18 points (11 G, 7 A). St. Louis played in the Winterhawks 2025-26 season opener against the Prince George Cougars. Born in 2009, St. Louis was selected 20th overall in the first round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

DiCarlo, from Anchorage, Alaska, joins the Winterhawks from Team Alaska 16U AAA. The 2009-born netminder has played in 21 games this season recording a 2.41 GAA and 0.907 SV%. DiCarlo was picked 20th overall in the first round of the 2024 U.S. Draft, and played in three preseason games for the Winterhawks in September.

Clark, of Dallas, Texas, played in five games this season for the Winterhawks, posting a 2-2-0-0 record in that span. On Oct. 24, Clark became the first 16-year-old Winterhawks netminder to win in their debut since 2008, with a win over Vancouver. Clark has been reassigned to Cloverdale Junior Hockey Club of the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL).







