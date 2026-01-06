Portland Winterhawks Acquire First and Fourth Round Picks Along with Defenseman Niko Tsakumis for Carter Sotheran
Published on January 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today the acquisition of a 2027 First-Round draft pick, a 2028 Fourth-Round draft pick, and Niko Tsakumis from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for Carter Sotheran.
Tsakumis, a 2005-born defenseman, is in his fourth full season of WHL hockey. In 23 games played this year, he has tallied six points on six assists. The Vancouver, B.C. native started his career with the Seattle Thunderbirds and Everett Silvertips before joining the Kamloops Blazers for the first half of last season. He has played in 180 WHL games to date.
Sotheran, born 2005, joins Edmonton with 237 WHL games played, all with Portland, with 29 goals and 104 assists for 133 points. The Sanford, Manitoba blueliner appeared in 41 playoff games over the last three seasons.
"Carter had a major impact on our organization over the last 4 years," Winterhawks President and General Manager Mike Johnston said. "He was a leader on and off the ice and was a huge part of our playoff success over the last couple seasons."
The Winterhawks organization would like to thank Carter for his time in Portland, as we wish him all the best with the Oil Kings.
Oil Kings Acquire Sotheran from Winterhawks for Tsakumis, Picks - Edmonton Oil Kings
