Game Preview: Vees at Cougars

Published on January 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees are on the road to take on the Cougars in Prince George for the first of two straight games between these two teams who are separated by just one point for top spot in the BC Division. Puck drop is 7:00PM

The Vees (20-9-4-3) enter tonight's game winners of eight of their last 10 games and have points in nine of those contests. Last time out they dominated the Chiefs in Spokane by a 5-1 score. Ryden Evers and Jacob Kvasnicka had three points each while Ethan McCallum stopped 37-of-38 shots he faced. With the win the Vees picked up their fifth straight victory.

The Cougars enter Tuesday's matchup 23-12-2-0 and in second in the West and first in the BC Division. They have lost three in a row including a 4-2 decision with the Calgary Hitmen last time out.

Vees Player to Watch: F Matteo Danis: Danis returns to PG for the first time since joining the Vees via the expansion draft during the offseason. He played two seasons with the Cougars registering 39 points in 125 games played.

Fast Fact: Tristan Petersen is expected to be in the lineup tonight after re-joining the team following his tournament with Denmark at the World Juniors.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the third of six meetings this season. The Vees battled back for a 6-5 OT victory the last time these two met and are 2-0 so far in the season series. They will do battle in Prince George again tomorrow night.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Ryden Evers- 45 points (22g, 23a)

Jacob Kvasnicka- 43 points (17g, 26a)

Brady Birnie- 40 points (13g, 27a)

Brittan Alstead- 32 points (14g, 18a)

Matteo Danis- 31 points (16g, 15a)

Cougars

Terik Parascak- 45 points (19g, 26a)

Kooper Gizowski- 45 points (16g, 29a)

Brock Souch- 42 points (13g, 29a)







