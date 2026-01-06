Oil Kings Acquire Sotheran from Winterhawks for Tsakumis, Picks

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have acquired 2005-born defenceman Carter Sotheran from the Portland Winterhawks, in exchange for 2005-born defenceman Niko Tsakumis, a 2027 first-round WHL Prospects Draft Pick, and a 2028 fourth-round WHL Prospects Draft Pick.

Sotheran, out of Sanford, Man., has played 37 games for the Winterhawks this season, scoring six times and adding 31 assists.

"We are very proud to announce that we have acquired Carter Sotheran from the Portland Winterhawks," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "Carter is a veteran of the WHL with over 230 regular season games and 41 playoff games. As a player he will bring a strong two-way game with the ability to provide offense from the back end. He is a good skater who makes a good first pass and has shown an ability to play heavy minutes in every area of the game. Anytime you can add a player with significant playoff experience you are excited as an organization. We look forward to him bringing his experience both on and off the ice. We would like to welcome Carter and the entire Sotheran family the Oil Kings organization."

Currently in his fourth season in the WHL, Sotheran was originally drafted in the fifth-round, 97th overall in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. The 6'4", 199lbs defender has gone on to play 237 WHL regular season games, all with Portland, scoring 29 goals and adding 104 assists for 133 points to go along with a +43 rating as well as eight game winning goals.

Sotheran has also played in 41 career WHL playoff games, scoring 10 times and adding 17 assists for 27 points. His playoff experience has included a run to the 2024 WHL Championship Series, as well as another run to the Western Conference Championship Series last season.

Sotheran was also drafted in the fifth-round, 135th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Tsakumis, out of Richmond, B.C., was acquired by the Oil Kings in December of 2024 and played 50 games with the Oil Kings over the last two seasons. He scored one goal and added 12 assists in that time for 13 points. The 6', 186lbs blueliner is a veteran of 180 WHL games, tallying 43 points.

"We would like to thank Niko for his contributions both on and off the ice as a member of the Oil Kings," Hill said. "The organization wishes him all the best in his future hockey and life endeavors."

The Oil Kings are back in action on Wednesday in Swift Current.

