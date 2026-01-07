Rockets Host Tri-City Americans Wednesday

Published on January 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets left wing Tomas Poletin

The Kelowna Rockets return home on Wednesday night as they welcome the Tri-City Americans to Prospera Place, looking to respond after a tough loss in Kamloops on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm, with tickets available now at selectyourtickets.com.

ROCKETS HEADLINES

Kelowna (17-14-3-2) looks to bounce back on home ice following a hard-fought weekend setback against the Kamloops Blazers. Wednesday's game will mark the return of all three Rockets who recently competed at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. Tij Iginla, Tomas Poletin, and Vojtech Cihar are all expected to be in the lineup, providing a significant boost after representing their countries on the international stage.

The Rockets will also debut two new faces, as Ty Halaburda and Parker Alcos are set to make their Kelowna Rockets debuts on Wednesday night. Both additions bring experience and competitiveness to a lineup looking to establish momentum in the second half of the season.

Kelowna will be searching for its first win of the season against Tri-City after dropping the first two meetings on the road earlier this year. Wednesday marks the first meeting between the two clubs at Prospera Place this season. Defenseman Nate Corbet is expected to make his return as well after missing just over a month with a lower body injury.

TRI-CITY AMERICANS

The Americans (20-14-2-0) enter the matchup sitting just ahead of Kelowna in the Western Conference standings. Tri-City is coming off a 5-1 loss in Victoria but remains a structured and competitive team, particularly at five-on-five.

Tri-City's offense is paced by Savin Virk (18G, 21A) and Connor Dale (14G, 22A). Special teams could be a factor, as the Americans' powerplay has struggled on the road, operating at 9.8% away from home.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Season Series:

Tri-City leads 2-0

Last 10 Games:

Kelowna: 4-5-0-1

Tri-City: 7-3-0-0

Special Teams:

Kelowna: PP 21.0% | PK 76.4%

Tri-City: PP 16.8% | PK 75.4%

INJURY & ABSENCE REPORT

Peyton Kettles - UBI (Indefinitely)

Gabriel Guilbault - UBI (Week-to-Week)

Hayden Paupanekis - LBI (Day-to-Day)

Daniel Pekar - LBI (Day-to-Day)

UPCOMING MILESTONES

Shane Smith - 6 games away from 250 career WHL games

UP NEXT

Following Wednesday's matchup, the Rockets hit the road for a weekend doubleheader against the Portland Winterhawks on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for Wednesday night's game against the Tri-City Americans are available now at selectyourtickets.com.

