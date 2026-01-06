41 Past & Present CHL Players Capture Medals at 2026 World Juniors

Published on January 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - Monday night in Saint Paul, Minnesota, 41 players from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) earned medals at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. Leading the group was a record 17 CHL players on Czechia's roster, who claimed silver following a 4-2 loss to Sweden in the gold medal game. Czech defenceman Adam Jiříček (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL) scored one of Czechia's two goals on Monday, while his teammates Jakub Fibigr (Brampton Steelheads / OHL) chipped in two assists and Vojtech Cihar (Kelowna Rockets / WHL) added a helper. The result marked just the second time in Czechia/Czechoslovakia history that the program has medalled in four straight World Junior Championships.

Earlier in the day, Team Canada and its 24 past and present CHL players earned bronze with a 6-3 victory over Finland. With a goal and an assist on Monday, 2023-24 CHL Defenceman of the Year and Saginaw Spirit (OHL) standout Zayne Parekh set new Canadian single-tournament records by a defenceman for goals (5) and points (13) at the World Juniors - finishing one point shy of the all-time tournament record for a blueliner. In the bronze medal game, Canada also received strong performances from Owen Sound Attack (OHL) netminder Carter George, who made 32 saves, and 2024-25 CHL Player of the Year and Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) product Gavin McKenna, who recorded a game-high four points.

Having led his country with 12 points (4G-8A) over seven games, Czech forward Vojtech Cihar (Kelowna Rockets / WHL) was named the MVP of the 2026 World Juniors. Cihar, who will join the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets following the tournament, was also one of three forwards named to the media all-star team alongside Canadian defenceman Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit / OHL). In addition to these award winners, Czech blueliner Adam Jiříček (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL) was named the best defenceman of the tournament.

Among those named their country's three best players at the 2026 World Juniors, seven past and present CHL skaters were recognized: Parekh, forward Tij Iginla (Kelowna Rockets / WHL) and forward Sam O'Reilly (London Knights / OHL) for Canada; captain Anton Linde (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL) for Denmark; forward Lars Steiner (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL) for Switzerland; assistant captain Dustin Willhöft (Saskatoon Blades / WHL) for Germany; and Jiříček for Czechia.

At the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, the CHL's footprint was once again unmatched. In total, 79 past and present CHL players competed in the tournament, matching the league's all-time record first set in 2013. That contingent included 65 active CHL players skating in the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL - the highest total since 2013, when a record 72 current CHL players participated. Those 65 active CHL players represented more than 25% of the tournament's overall player pool, the top share of any development league worldwide, and nearly doubled the next-closest league (NCAA: 33).

The CHL was also the only development league represented across at least nine of the 10 participating countries at the 2026 World Juniors. Of the 79 past and present CHL players in the tournament, the Western Hockey League (WHL) led the way with 34 participants, followed by the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with 31, and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with 14. Overall, 45 of the CHL's 61 member clubs were represented by past and present players at the 2026 World Juniors, further highlighting the league's broad reach and enduring impact on the international stage.

QUICK FACTS

The Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) led all CHL clubs with a tournament-high five participants - Vladimír Dravecký, Adam Jiříček, and Adam Benák with Czechia, along with Jett Luchanko and Ben Danford with Canada - and all five earned medals, with the Canadian duo capturing bronze and the Czech trio helping win silver.

Czechia featured a record 17 CHL players at the 2026 World Juniors, surpassing the previous high of 16 set in 2007 - driven in part by a record 11 WHL players on Team Czechia.

At 17 years, 6 months, 4 days, Carson Carels (Prince George Cougars / WHL) became the sixth-youngest defenceman to suit up for Canada at the World Juniors.

Tij Iginla (Kelowna Rockets / WHL) and his father, Jarome Iginla (1996), became just the fifth father-son duo to represent Canada at the tournament, joining Steve (1978) and Jeff Tambellini (2004), Dave (1984) and Sam Gagner (2007), Shean (1995) and Jorian Donovan (2024), and Denis (1996) and Ethan Gauthier (2025).

Ethan MacKenzie (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL), Carter Bear (Everett Silvertips / WHL), and Sam O'Reilly (London Knights / OHL) skated for Canada for the first time in their careers at the 2026 World Juniors.

Having combined for five seasons in the OHL, Brampton Steelheads (OHL) products Porter Martone led the tournament in goals (6), and Jack Ivankovic topped qualified goaltenders in goals-against average (2.33) and save percentage (.918).

Kitchener Rangers (OHL) goaltender Christian Kirsch finished with the third-best save percentage (.904) among qualified netminders at the 2026 World Juniors.

79 PAST & PRESENT CHL PLAYERS PARTICIPATED AT 2026 WORLD JUNIORS

Italicized names indicate CHL alumni who are playing outside the CHL in 2025-26 (NHL, NCAA, or other pro/junior leagues).

SILVER - CZECHIA (17)

(G) Michal Orsulak (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL)

(G) Ondrej Štěbeták (Portland Winterhawks / WHL)

(D) Vladimír Dravecký (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

(D) Jakub Fibigr (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

(D) Adam Jiříček (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

(D) Matyáš Man (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL)

(D) Radim Mrtka (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

(D) Max Pšenička (Portland Winterhawks / WHL)

(D) Jakub Vanecek (Tri-City Americans / WHL)

(F) Adam Benák (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

(F) Vojtech Cihar (Kelowna Rockets / WHL)

(F) Max Curran (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL)

(F) Samuel Drančák (Red Deer Rebels / WHL)

(F) Jiří Klíma (Shawinigan Cataractes / QMJHL)

(F) Adam Novotný (Peterborough Petes / OHL)

(F) Tomas Poletin (Kelowna Rockets / WHL)

(F) Adam Titlbach (Vancouver Giants / WHL)

BRONZE - CANADA (24)

(G) Carter George (Owen Sound Attack / OHL)

(G) Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads / OHL; University of Michigan / NCAA)

(G) Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George Cougars / WHL)

(D) Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts / OHL)

(D) Harrison Brunicke (Kamloops Blazers / WHL; Pittsburgh Penguins / NHL)

(D) Carson Carels (Prince George Cougars / WHL)

(D) Ben Danford (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

(D) Ethan MacKenzie (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL)

(D) Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit / OHL; Calgary Flames / NHL)

(D) Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

(D) Keaton Verhoeff (Victoria Royals / WHL; University of North Dakota / NCAA)

(F) Carter Bear (Everett Silvertips / WHL)

(F) Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts / OHL)

(F) Braeden Cootes (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

(F) Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

(F) Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires / OHL)

(F) Tij Iginla (Kelowna Rockets / WHL)

(F) Jett Luchanko (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

(F) Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds / OHL)

(F) Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads / OHL; Michigan State University / NCAA)

(F) Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL; Penn State University / NCAA)

(F) Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit / OHL; San Jose Sharks / NHL)

(F) Sam O'Reilly (London Knights / OHL)

(F) Cole Reschny (Victoria Royals / WHL; University of North Dakota / NCAA)

DENMARK (2)

(F) Anton Linde (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

(F) Tristan Petersen (Penticton Vees / WHL)

FINLAND (6)

(D) Veeti Väisänen (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

(F) Emil Hemming (Barrie Colts / OHL)

(F) Onni Kalto (Oshawa Generals / OHL)

(F) Jasper Kuhta (Ottawa 67's / OHL)

(F) Julius Miettinen (Everett Silvertips / WHL)

(F) Matias Vanhanen (Everett Silvertips / WHL)

GERMANY (8)

(G) Linus Vieillard (Spokane Chiefs / WHL)

(D) Carlos Händel (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

(F) David Lewandowski (Saskatoon Blades / WHL)

(F) Max Bleicher (Owen Sound Attack / OHL; Powell River Kings / BCHL)

(F) Elias Pul (Saskatoon Blades / WHL)

(F) Elias Schneider (Shawinigan Cataractes / WHL)

(F) Maxim Schäfer (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

(F) Mateu Spath (Niagara IceDogs / OHL; Salmon Arm Silverbacks / BCHL)

(F) Dustin Willhöft (Saskatoon Blades / WHL)

LATVIA (8)

(G) Ivans Kufterins (Kamloops Blazers / WHL)

(G) Mikus Vecvanags (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL)

(D) Harijs Cjunskis (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL; Brooks Bandits / BCHL)

(D) Darels Uljanskis (Flint Firebirds / OHL)

(F) Kristers Ansons (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL; HK Mogo / Latvia)

(F) Karlis Flugins (Flint Firebirds / OHL; KooKoo U20 / U20 SM-sarja)

(F) Martins Klaucans (Sherbrooke Phoenix / QMJHL)

(F) Olivers Murnieks (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL)

SLOVAKIA (8)

(D) Michal Capos (Wenatchee Wild / WHL)

(D) Filip Kovalčík (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

(D) Matus Lisy (Red Deer Rebels / WHL)

(F) Jan Chovan (Sudbury Wolves / OHL)

(F) Alex Misiak (Erie Otters / OHL)

(F) Tomas Pobezal (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL)

(F) Andreas Straka (Québec Remparts / QMJHL)

(F) Tobias Tomík (Vancouver Giants / WHL)

SWITZERLAND (3)

(G) Christian Kirsch (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

(D) Basile Sansonnens (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL; Lausanne HC / NL)

(F) Lars Steiner (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL)

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (2)

(D) Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds / OHL)

(F) AJ Spellacy (Windsor Spitfires / OHL)







Western Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.