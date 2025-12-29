T-Birds Take a Point in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. -Cameron Kuzma scored early and Coster Dunn scored late as the Seattle Thunderbirds earned a point in the standings with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Everett Silvertips Sunday at Angel of the Winds Arena. Seattle stays on the road, traveling to Wenatchee for a New Year's Eve battle with the Wild before heading to Alberta to start January with five games against the Central Division.

"A lot to like over the weekend," said head coach Matt O'Dette as the T-Birds earned three points in the standings in their two games. "A couple of tough games against a team that has been hot all year. Getting three out of four points is huge for us. In recent memory I think that's one of better performances in building."

Kuzma, who missed Saturday's home win over Everett, made up for lost time by scoring two minutes into the contest, assisted by Jaxson Pawlenchuk and Matthew Hilderman. It was Kuzma's fourth of the season. Everett tied it up at 16:45 of the period.

"Coming into the game and getting a goal that early is very crucial," commented Kuzma. "So yeah, I thought it set up the game."

Seattle (14-14-2-2) outshot the Silvertips in the second period, 17-12, but Everett go the period's lone goal at 13:21 to take a 3-2 lead into the third period.

It remained that way until the T-Birds pulled their goalie for the extra attacker and Dunn scored his 14th of the season with just under two minutes remaining. The Thunderbirds were able to stay within striking distance thanks to 43 saves through sixty minutes from goaltender Grayson Malinoski.

"They are very direct," explained Malinoski of the number of shots he faced. "You just go into the game knowing you are probably going to get a lot of shots. (It's) just preparing for it and being ready at all times."

Neither team scored in overtime as Malinoski came up with five more saves. Everett's third shooter was the only one for either team to score in the shootout, providing the winning margin.

"We can hold our heads up from this weekend." Said O'Dette. "We got a good start, not taking penalties in the game was key. A lot of positives to take forward into the road trip."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

Despite the shootout loss, the T-Birds have earned points in five straight games.

Kuzma's first period goal was his first since October 18th.

The first power play of the game didn't come until the third period.

Simon Lovsin, injured in Seattle's Saturday night home win, was out of the lineup Sunday and is listed as day-to-day.

The game was Kaleb Hartmann's 150th in the WHL.

The Thunderbirds next home game is January 16th versus the Moose Jaw Warriors.







