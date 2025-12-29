Wenatchee Wild Sign Forward Riley Bassen to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on December 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild forward Riley Bassen exchanges glove-taps with Blake Vanek (17, left)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2005-born forward Riley Bassen has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Frisco, Texas, Bassen joins the club from the NCAA Division I hockey program at Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts. Bassen signed with the club just prior to his WHL debut Saturday in Spokane, in which he posted a goal and an assist.

Bassen did not appear in a game for Merrimack during his first semester at the NCAA level, but does bring three years of junior experience to Wenatchee, as a member of the United States Hockey League's (USHL) Cedar Rapids Roughriders and Fargo Force. He totaled 16 points over 50 appearances for the Force last season, with 22 points in 99 games for Cedar Rapids over the previous two years.

He also boasts an extensive family history in the sport - his father Bob played 765 games in the National Hockey League after a three-year junior career in the WHL and Alberta Junior Hockey League. Grandfather Hank played more than 600 games as a professional goaltender, including 155 in the NHL, and helped guide the former Pittsburgh Hornets to an American Hockey League Calder Cup.

Bassen's signing also fills the last of Wenatchee's three available slots for 2005-born players, alongside Dawson Seitz and Sam Elliott.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Riley Bassen on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and are proud to officially welcome him to the Wild family.

