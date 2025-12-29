Silvertips Best Thunderbirds 3-2 in Shootout
Published on December 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips capped off their home slate of 2025 with a dramatic 3-2 shootout victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds Sunday night.
Seattle opened the scoring 2:07 into play as Cameron Kuzma snuck a wraparound past netminder Anders Miller for his fourth goal of the season. Everett responded 16:45 into the first period, as Jesse Heslop found Zack Shantz in the slot for Shantz's 16th goal of the year.
Silvertips defenseman Mattias Uyeda netted his first career WHL goal from the blueline 13:21 into the second period, giving Everett a 2-1 lead after two.
Coster Dunn forced extra time, potting a game-tying goal with 1:52 left in regulation.
Nolan Chastko delivered the finishing blow in the third round of the shootout, roofing a backhander past Seattle goaltender Grayson Malinoski. Miller stopped all three Thunderbird attempts to seal the victory for Everett.
The Silvertips improved to 28-4-3 with the win, sitting atop the CHL standings with 59 total points. They will finish off their calendar year in Portland on New Year's Eve before returning home Saturday, Jan. 3 against the Wenatchee Wild.
Western Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2025
- Silvertips Best Thunderbirds 3-2 in Shootout - Everett Silvertips
- Broncos Prospects Making Impressions Through First Days at Circle K Classic - Swift Current Broncos
- Tigers Defenceman Woo Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wild Forward Mason Kraft Named WHL's Sandman Rookie of the Week - Wenatchee Wild
- Woo, Kraft & Ruzicka Lead WHL Weekly Award Winners for Monday, December 29 - WHL
- Wenatchee Wild Sign Forward Riley Bassen to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Wenatchee Wild
- Game Preview: Vees at Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Oremba Nets Buzzer-Beater in Chiefs' Thrilling 4-3 Victory in Wenatchee Sunday - Spokane Chiefs
- Cougars Return to Win Column with OT Thriller vs. Royals - Prince George Cougars
- Spokane's Oremba Delivers Last-Second Heartbreak Sunday as Wild Fall to Chiefs, 4-3 - Wenatchee Wild
- T-Birds Take a Point in Everett - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Giants Dispatch Blazers, Aided by Schmidt Hat-Trick - Vancouver Giants
- Broncos Set for Big Four-Game Week - Swift Current Broncos
- Miller Records First WHL Hat Trick as Hawks Drop OT Decision - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Silvertips Best Thunderbirds 3-2 in Shootout
- Silvertips Sign Mattias Uyeda to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Silvertips Collect Record 18,167 Stuffed Animals on Teddy Bear Toss
- Bear-y Christmas: Tips Beat Giants on Teddy Bear Toss
- Silvertips Pick up Pair of Dominant Home Wins in Thanksgiving Week