Silvertips Best Thunderbirds 3-2 in Shootout

Published on December 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips capped off their home slate of 2025 with a dramatic 3-2 shootout victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds Sunday night.

Seattle opened the scoring 2:07 into play as Cameron Kuzma snuck a wraparound past netminder Anders Miller for his fourth goal of the season. Everett responded 16:45 into the first period, as Jesse Heslop found Zack Shantz in the slot for Shantz's 16th goal of the year.

Silvertips defenseman Mattias Uyeda netted his first career WHL goal from the blueline 13:21 into the second period, giving Everett a 2-1 lead after two.

Coster Dunn forced extra time, potting a game-tying goal with 1:52 left in regulation.

Nolan Chastko delivered the finishing blow in the third round of the shootout, roofing a backhander past Seattle goaltender Grayson Malinoski. Miller stopped all three Thunderbird attempts to seal the victory for Everett.

The Silvertips improved to 28-4-3 with the win, sitting atop the CHL standings with 59 total points. They will finish off their calendar year in Portland on New Year's Eve before returning home Saturday, Jan. 3 against the Wenatchee Wild.







