Tigers Defenceman Woo Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week

Published on December 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Jonas Woo has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 28.

Woo, a 19-year-old product of Winnipeg, Man., registered six points (1G-5A) in two games as the Tigers extended their season-long winning streak to 12 games with victories over the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Red Deer Rebels.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound right shot blueliner was involved in every Tigers goal, posting a career best five points (1G-4A) Saturday, December 27, as Medicine Hat bounced the Lethbridge Hurricanes by a 5-1 score at VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Woo started his night with secondary assists on even strength goals - one from Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll and the other from Ethan Neutens before setting up Montreal Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford for a power-play goal to make it 3-0 before the mid-point of the second period. Woo then made good on a power-play opportunity of his own, finding the back of the net for his 17th goal of the season to make it 4-0 with 7:37 to go in the second period. Before the second period came to a close, Woo grabbed another secondary assist on a power-play tally from 2026 NHL Draft-eligible forward Liam Ruck. Though Lethbridge spoiled the shutout effort in the third period, Woo was named first star of the game for his outstanding performance.

Woo extended his point-scoring streak to 10 games when he collected an assist Sunday, December 28, in a 7-4 triumph over the Red Deer Rebels. For the second consecutive night, the veteran rearguard was a catalyst to open the scoring, providing a primary assist on a power-play conversion from Liam Ruck a mere 4:39 into regulation.

In his second season in Medicine Hat, Woo is enjoying a career campaign. His 17 goals and 47 points both represent career highs. With 30 assists, he is well on his way to besting the career mark of 32 he set in 47 games with the Tigers in 2024-25. Woo's 47 points rank second among all WHL defencemen, trailing only teammate Pickford and his 49 points (27G-22A). He also trails only Pickford in goals among WHL defencemen. Woo's 30 assists rank third among all WHL defencemen, trailing Ryan Lin of the Vancouver Giants (35) and Grayson Burzynski of the Brandon Wheat Kings (32).

Though he didn't score shorthanded this past week, Woo is tied for tops among all WHL skaters with two shorthanded tallies this season. His plus-39 rating is tops among all WHL skaters.

In 28 games, Woo has only been held off the scoresheet on five occasions. His current 10-game point-scoring streak began Friday, November 28, and has seen the veteran defenceman register 24 points (6G-18A). Woo has enjoyed 13 multi-point games in 2025-26, including six games with at least three points.

Originally selected by the Winnipeg ICE in the first round (18th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Woo has notched 148 points (39G-109A) and a plus-96 rating in 231 career WHL regular season games. He was acquired by the Tigers from the Wild during the 2024 WHL Prospects, with 2005-born defenceman Reid Andresen and a 2025 third-round pick sent to Wenatchee in exchange.

In two seasons with the Tigers, Woo has posted 80 points (28G-62A) and a plus-77 rating. He played a vital role on Medicine Hat blueline during the 2025 WHL Playoffs, contributing 11 assists in 18 games to help the Tigers claim the Ed Chynoweth Cup. In 2023, he also patrolled the blueline for the ICE as they advanced to the WHL Championship, falling to the Seattle Thunderbirds. Over 58 career WHL playoff games, Woo has secured 18 points (1G-17A).

With a record of 24-6-3-2, the Tigers have won 12 consecutive games and rank first in the WHL's Eastern Conference. Woo and the Tigers return to action Tuesday, December 30 (7 p.m. MT), when they visit the Red Deer Rebels (10-18-2-2) at Marchant Crane Centrium.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 22, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs







