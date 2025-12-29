Broncos Prospects Making Impressions Through First Days at Circle K Classic
Published on December 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Several Swift Current Broncos prospects have made early impressions at the Circle K Classic, with strong individual performances spread across multiple programs.
EDGE Prep (2-0)
Ashton McCann, Forward
(10th round, 216th overall - 2024)
McCann has been one of the tournament's most dangerous offensive players so far. He earned Player of the Game honors in EDGE Prep's opening win over Sioux Falls after scoring a hat trick, and he's continued to produce through two games.
Stats: 3G, 1A in 2GP
Luke Huska, Forward
(2nd round, 44th overall - 2025)
Huska has been a steady playmaker for EDGE Prep, picking up two assists in the opener against Sioux Falls and adding another helper in game two.
Stats: 3A in 2GP
South Alberta Hockey Academy (1-1)
Damen Vanderberg, Forward
(Acquired from Everett)
Vanderberg has contributed at both ends of the ice, recording a goal and an assist through SAHA's first two contests.
Stats: 1G, 1A in 2GP
Linden Andersen, Defenceman
(2nd round, 37th overall - 2025)
While Andersen hasn't found the scoresheet yet, he's logged two solid games on the blue line.
Stats: 0 points in 2GP
Calgary International Hockey Academy (1-1)
Cohenn Rotar, Forward
(1st round, 22nd overall - 2025)
Rotar made an immediate impact, earning Player of the Game honors in CIHA's opening matchup against Chicago Mission. He's been a consistent offensive presence through two games.
Stats: 1G, 1A in 2GP
Nolan Pilsner, Defenceman
(5th round, 106th overall - 2024)
Pilsner hasn't registered a point yet, but he's been a reliable and physical presence on the back end, playing key minutes for CIHA.
Stats: 0G, 0A in 2GP
Vancouver Northeast Chiefs (2-0)
Lucas Conrad, Defenceman
(5th round, 93rd overall - 2025)
Conrad has focused on defensive responsibilities during the Chiefs' unbeaten start, contributing to a strong team effort despite no points so far.
Stats: 0G, 0A in 2GP
Warman Wildcats (0-2)
Weston Kostiuk, Forward
(5th round, 102nd overall - 2025)
Kostiuk has chipped in offensively with an assist through two games, continuing to battle despite the Wildcats' slow start.
Stats: 1A in 2GP
Fort Saskatchewan Rangers (1-0-1)
Alex Letourneau, Forward
(Acquired from Brandon)
Letourneau has been productive early, recording a goal and an assist over Fort Saskatchewan's first two games.
Stats: 1G, 1A in 2GP
Moose Jaw Winmar Warriors (1-1)
Jaime Kirwan, Forward
(9th round, 183rd overall - 2024)
Kirwan is still searching for his first point of the tournament but has been involved in two competitive games for Moose Jaw.
Stats: 0 points in 2GP
