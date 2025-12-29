Broncos Prospects Making Impressions Through First Days at Circle K Classic

Several Swift Current Broncos prospects have made early impressions at the Circle K Classic, with strong individual performances spread across multiple programs.

EDGE Prep (2-0)

Ashton McCann, Forward

(10th round, 216th overall - 2024)

McCann has been one of the tournament's most dangerous offensive players so far. He earned Player of the Game honors in EDGE Prep's opening win over Sioux Falls after scoring a hat trick, and he's continued to produce through two games.

Stats: 3G, 1A in 2GP

Luke Huska, Forward

(2nd round, 44th overall - 2025)

Huska has been a steady playmaker for EDGE Prep, picking up two assists in the opener against Sioux Falls and adding another helper in game two.

Stats: 3A in 2GP

South Alberta Hockey Academy (1-1)

Damen Vanderberg, Forward

(Acquired from Everett)

Vanderberg has contributed at both ends of the ice, recording a goal and an assist through SAHA's first two contests.

Stats: 1G, 1A in 2GP

Linden Andersen, Defenceman

(2nd round, 37th overall - 2025)

While Andersen hasn't found the scoresheet yet, he's logged two solid games on the blue line.

Stats: 0 points in 2GP

Calgary International Hockey Academy (1-1)

Cohenn Rotar, Forward

(1st round, 22nd overall - 2025)

Rotar made an immediate impact, earning Player of the Game honors in CIHA's opening matchup against Chicago Mission. He's been a consistent offensive presence through two games.

Stats: 1G, 1A in 2GP

Nolan Pilsner, Defenceman

(5th round, 106th overall - 2024)

Pilsner hasn't registered a point yet, but he's been a reliable and physical presence on the back end, playing key minutes for CIHA.

Stats: 0G, 0A in 2GP

Vancouver Northeast Chiefs (2-0)

Lucas Conrad, Defenceman

(5th round, 93rd overall - 2025)

Conrad has focused on defensive responsibilities during the Chiefs' unbeaten start, contributing to a strong team effort despite no points so far.

Stats: 0G, 0A in 2GP

Warman Wildcats (0-2)

Weston Kostiuk, Forward

(5th round, 102nd overall - 2025)

Kostiuk has chipped in offensively with an assist through two games, continuing to battle despite the Wildcats' slow start.

Stats: 1A in 2GP

Fort Saskatchewan Rangers (1-0-1)

Alex Letourneau, Forward

(Acquired from Brandon)

Letourneau has been productive early, recording a goal and an assist over Fort Saskatchewan's first two games.

Stats: 1G, 1A in 2GP

Moose Jaw Winmar Warriors (1-1)

Jaime Kirwan, Forward

(9th round, 183rd overall - 2024)

Kirwan is still searching for his first point of the tournament but has been involved in two competitive games for Moose Jaw.

Stats: 0 points in 2GP







