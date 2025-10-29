Oil Kings Close out October with Visit to Lethbridge

Published on October 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Lethbridge, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are looking to get back into the win column as they visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes tonight.

The Oil Kings are currently in a stretch where they have played five consecutive one-goal games, going 1-2-1-1 in those contests. They're looking to snap a four-game losing skid tonight as they sit with a 9-4-1-1 record on the year, just one point behind the division leading Medicine Hat Tigers.

Andrew O'Neill will look to remain hot for the Oil Kings as he's currently got goals in his last three contests.

Meanwhile, the opponents tonight, the Hurricanes are 3-11-0-1 on the season, currently 11th in the Eastern Conference. They've lost three games in a row. Lethbridge is led offensively by Luke Cozens and Shane Smith who each have 17 points on the year.

Last time the two clubs met, the Oil Kings took a 6-2 win over the Hurricanes, highlighted by Miroslav Holinka's five-point night leading the way. This is the second of eight meetings between the Central Division foes.

Game time from the visitLethbridge.com arena is at 7 p.m.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.