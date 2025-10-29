Silvertips Welcome 7,340 Fans for Pink the Rink Night

EVERETT, Wash. - Despite a 7-0 loss to the Penticton Vees, the Silvertips welcomed a raucous 7,340 fans through the gates Saturday night in an historically well-attended Pink the Rink night.

It marks the highest-attended Pink the Rink night since pre-pandemic times, dating back to Oct. 12, 2019. A portion of ticket sale proceeds, with additional funds raised via jersey auction, benefit the Providence Comprehensive Breast Center, impacting cancer patients in the immediate Everett and Snohomish County area.

Over the last 12 years' worth of Pink the Rink games, the Everett Silvertips are proud to have raised over $1.1 million for the fight against breast cancer. Contributions like the Silvertips' have helped contribute to the construction and opening of a new infusion ward at Providence in downtown Everett.

Silvertip players and coaches visited the Providence oncology ward as a team on Wednesday morning in preparation for the Pink the Rink festivities.

