Silvertips Rebound with 5-2 Victory in Spokane

Published on October 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips bounced back from their first regulation loss of the season with a decisive 5-2 victory in Spokane Sunday night.

Jaxsin Vaughan opened the scoring with a powerplay tap-in 1:34 into play, followed up by a Lukas Kaplan backhander at 2:41 for a quick 2-0 Everett lead. Nolan Saunderson halved the Chiefs' deficit 2:09 into the second period with a seeing-eye shot from the blueline. The Tips responded in short order, as Carter Bear tucked in a Zackary Shantz backdoor pass at 3:18 in the second to restore the multi-goal advantage.

Cameron Dillard tacked on his first career WHL goal at 4:10 in the second, wiring a wrist shot from the right circle with assists to Julius Miettinen and Matias Vanhanen.

A Shea Busch powerplay one-timer at 9:57 capped off the Silvertips' scoring for the evening. Though Rhett Sather struck on the powerplay for Spokane, a scoreless third period rounded out a 5-2 win for the Silvertips.

Raiden LeGall finished 26 for 28 in net for Everett for the win.







