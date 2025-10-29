Chiefs Host Blades in First TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway Night Wednesday
Published on October 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Saskatoon Blades Wednesday night for the first of nine TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaways this season. The Chiefs are looking to bounce back after a tough 5-2 loss to the Everett Silvertips Sunday.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.
PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
Chiefs Host Blades in First TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway Night Wednesday
