Chiefs Host Blades in First TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway Night Wednesday

Published on October 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Saskatoon Blades Wednesday night for the first of nine TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaways this season. The Chiefs are looking to bounce back after a tough 5-2 loss to the Everett Silvertips Sunday.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.

PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







