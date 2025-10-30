Spokane Chiefs Announce 2025-26 TV Broadcast Schedule on SWX

Spokane, Wash. - Ten Spokane Chiefs games this season are set for broadcast free and over-the-air live on SWX, the regional leader in live local sports programming. The schedule will feature five games on the road, all against U.S. Division rivals - four against the Tri-City Americans and another at the Seattle Thunderbirds.

This season's TV slate will include five home games and five away, beginning with Saturday, December 6's Teddy Bear Toss presented by Jubilant HollisterStier and HollisterStier Allergy against the Tri-City Americans at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Nine of the 10 broadcasts will air in the second half of the season, focusing on the Chiefs' drive to the playoffs.

All televised games will air live on SWX, available in the Spokane area on Comcast channel 112 and over-the-air channel 6.2. Fans can also download the SWX Local Sports app, available for both Apple and Android devices.

2025-26 Spokane Chiefs Regular Season TV Broadcast Schedule

Saturday, December 6 vs Tri-City (6 p.m.)

Wednesday, December 31 at Tri-City (6 p.m.)

Saturday, January 31 vs Brandon (6 p.m.)

Saturday, February 21 at Tri-City (6 p.m.)

Friday, February 27 at Tri-City (7 p.m.)

Saturday, February 28 vs Tri-City (6 p.m.)

Friday, March 13 vs Seattle (7 p.m.)

Saturday, March 14 at Tri-City (6 p.m.)

Friday, March 20 at Seattle (7 p.m.)

Saturday, March 21 vs Tri-City (6 p.m.)







