Carter, Team Canada Red to Kick off U17 World Challenge against Finland

Published on October 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - After being named to Team Canada Red ahead of the U17 World Challenge, Colt Carter is excited about the opportunity to bring his game to the national stage for the first time.

"I thought it was super cool, just getting that call, [I'm] just super excited to go represent my country," said Carter. "It means a lot to get noticed and be known for being at the top."

After being left off the U17 Summer Development Camp roster, Carter says that he was able to use it as motivation to get his season off to a strong start.

As a call-up with the Warriors in the latter half of last season, Carter appeared in seven games before becoming a mainstay on the blueline for the 2025-2026 season, leading all Warriors defencemen with four goals and 12 points through 14 games.

Last season, Carter led all AEHL U18 defencemen with 15 goals and 44 points through 35 games. The year before, Carter led all AEHL U15 defencemen with 25 goals and 55 points through 35 games.

Carter was drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft by the Lethbridge Hurricanes. The Moose Jaw Warriors acquired Carter in the December trade that sent Brayden Yager and Jackson Unger to Lethbridge.

"I think it'll be very cool [to put on that Canadian jersey for the first time]," said Carter. "It'll be a good feeling to know everything paid off."

Colt Carter and Team Canada Red kick off their tournament on November 2 against Finland before taking on the United States on November 4.







