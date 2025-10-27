Warriors Send Berge to Hurricanes for Draft Pick

Published on October 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have completed a Monday morning trade with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes have acquired veteran Moose Jaw Warriors forward Owen Berge in exchange for an eighth-round pick in 2028.

In 10 games this season, Berge has tallied one goal and four assists for five points. In the 2024-2025 season, Berge registered a career-high 12 goals and 23 points through 68 games played.

As a rookie during the Warriors' journey to the 2024 WHL Championship, Berge appeared in 49 games, recording two goals and five points.

The Warriors are in action at the Temple Gardens Centre for a Halloween Spook-tacular against the Regina Pats. Fans are encouraged to wear costumes to take part in a costume contest, and younger fans will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat on the concourse at the game.







