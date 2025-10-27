Warriors Send Berge to Hurricanes for Draft Pick
Published on October 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have completed a Monday morning trade with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes have acquired veteran Moose Jaw Warriors forward Owen Berge in exchange for an eighth-round pick in 2028.
In 10 games this season, Berge has tallied one goal and four assists for five points. In the 2024-2025 season, Berge registered a career-high 12 goals and 23 points through 68 games played.
As a rookie during the Warriors' journey to the 2024 WHL Championship, Berge appeared in 49 games, recording two goals and five points.
The Warriors are in action at the Temple Gardens Centre for a Halloween Spook-tacular against the Regina Pats. Fans are encouraged to wear costumes to take part in a costume contest, and younger fans will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat on the concourse at the game.
Western Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2025
- Landreville Takes Home Gold, Wouters & Kokkoris Earn Silver at WHL Cup - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Pats Brown Named WHL Player of the Week - Regina Pats
- Brown, Surkan & Reyelts Recognized in WHL Weekly Awards for October 27 - WHL
- October 27 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Cougars Fall Just Short in 4-3 Loss to Thunderbirds - Prince George Cougars
- Warriors Send Berge to Hurricanes for Draft Pick - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Preview: Game 15 at Vees - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- Hurricanes Acquire Berge, Release Toogood - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Game Preview: Vees vs Tigers - Penticton Vees
- Giants Come Back to Beat Blazers for 2nd Straight Night - Vancouver Giants
- Chiefs Get Blitzed 5-2, Saunderson Nets First Career Goal - Spokane Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Moose Jaw Warriors Stories
- Warriors Send Berge to Hurricanes for Draft Pick
- Warriors Fall to Brandon on Sunday Afternoon
- Warriors Look for Another Victory over Central Division
- Degagne Looking to Get Back to his Role as Offensive Defenceman
- Six Prospects to Represent Moose Jaw at the 2025 WHL Cup this Week