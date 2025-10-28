Winterhawks Prospects Schimonowski and Toyne Capture WHL Cup
Published on October 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to congratulate Crewe Schimnowski and Trevor Toyne on winning the 2025 WHL Cup.
Both players represented their home province of Manitoba at the tournament held in Red Deer, Alberta, which concluded on Sunday with a 6-1 victory for Team Manitoba over Team British Columbia.
Schimonowski, selected 66th overall in the third round by Portland in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, scored two goals in the championship game. He finished the tournament with four goals and one assist in five contests.
Toyne, a signed Winterhawks prospect who was also drafted this summer by Portland, registered an assist in his first game of the tournament against Team Alberta.
Both players are playing their 2025-26 season with the Winnipeg Bruins U18 AAA of the Manitoba AAA U18 Hockey League after participating in Portland's training camp. Schimonowski has a team-high 12 points (4G, 8A) in four games, while Toyne sits second with ten points (4G, 6A).
Western Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2025
- Winterhawks Prospects Schimonowski and Toyne Capture WHL Cup - Portland Winterhawks
- Landreville Takes Home Gold, Wouters & Kokkoris Earn Silver at WHL Cup - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Pats Brown Named WHL Player of the Week - Regina Pats
- Brown, Surkan & Reyelts Recognized in WHL Weekly Awards for October 27 - WHL
- October 27 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Cougars Fall Just Short in 4-3 Loss to Thunderbirds - Prince George Cougars
- Warriors Send Berge to Hurricanes for Draft Pick - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Preview: Game 15 at Vees - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- Hurricanes Acquire Berge, Release Toogood - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Game Preview: Vees vs Tigers - Penticton Vees
- Giants Come Back to Beat Blazers for 2nd Straight Night - Vancouver Giants
- Chiefs Get Blitzed 5-2, Saunderson Nets First Career Goal - Spokane Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Winterhawks Stories
- Winterhawks Prospects Schimonowski and Toyne Capture WHL Cup
- Hawks Third Period Comeback Falls Short to Royals
- Game Day Hub: October 26 vs Victoria
- Carsyn Dyck Strikes Twice Early As Hawks Freeze Out Blades In Home Opener
- Game Day Hub: October 25 vs Saskatoon