Winterhawks Prospects Schimonowski and Toyne Capture WHL Cup

Published on October 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to congratulate Crewe Schimnowski and Trevor Toyne on winning the 2025 WHL Cup.

Both players represented their home province of Manitoba at the tournament held in Red Deer, Alberta, which concluded on Sunday with a 6-1 victory for Team Manitoba over Team British Columbia.

Schimonowski, selected 66th overall in the third round by Portland in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, scored two goals in the championship game. He finished the tournament with four goals and one assist in five contests.

Toyne, a signed Winterhawks prospect who was also drafted this summer by Portland, registered an assist in his first game of the tournament against Team Alberta.

Both players are playing their 2025-26 season with the Winnipeg Bruins U18 AAA of the Manitoba AAA U18 Hockey League after participating in Portland's training camp. Schimonowski has a team-high 12 points (4G, 8A) in four games, while Toyne sits second with ten points (4G, 6A).







Western Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.