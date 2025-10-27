Game Preview: Game 15 at Vees

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first matchup between the Tigers and Vees since Penticton has been in the WHL, and the only time the two clubs will face-off this season. Penticton selected 2008-born forward Avery Watson from Medicine Hat in the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft. The Vees have had a respectful start to their tenure in the WHL, currently sitting at fourth place in the Western Conference coming off a win on Sunday night against the Everett Silvertips, who previously did not have a regulation loss.

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Penticton

9-4-1-0 7-4-1-1

Central - 2nd B.C. - 3rd

East - 3rd West - 4th

Home - 6-0-0-0 Home - 4-3-1-0

Away - 3-4-1-0 Away - 3-1-0-1

Previous Game: The Tigers took a 4-3 overtime victory over the Rockets on Saturday, October 25th in Prospera Place. Dayton Reschny scored the overtime winning goal while Gavin Kor, Kadon McCann, and Carter Cunningham found the back of the net for the Tigers in regulation. Carter Casey made his second start in two nights and stopped 37 of 40 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Four Players Tied (13) GAA - Carter Casey (2.70)

Goals - Misha Volotovskii (8) Save % - Carter Casey (.906)

Assists - Markus Ruck (12) Wins - Jordan Switzer (6)

PIMs - Bryce Pickford (21) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford (+13)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 22.7%

Penalty Kill: 85.0%

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Assists Markus Ruck - 12 (T-9th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 7 (T-5th)

Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-2nd)

Jonas Woo - 1 (T-2nd)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-2nd)

First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-4th)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-1st)

Plus/Minus Bryce Pickford - +13 (T-3rd)

Jonas Woo - +12 (T-5th)

Misha Volotovskii - +12 (T-5th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 6 (T-2nd)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-3rd)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Noah Davidson 4 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Misha Volotovskii 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Gavin Kor 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Dayton Reschny 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Markus Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Ruptash First Career Point 0 Career Points

Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Carter Cunningham 50 Career Penalty Minutes 46 Career Penalty Minutes

Veeti Vaisanen 50 Career Penalty Minutes 46 Career Penalty Minutes

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Kadon McCann 150 Career Games Played 149 Career Games Played

Kadon McCann 50 Career Points 46 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 14 Forwards

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

2009 Ruptash, Warrener

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Kelowna Rockets 4-3 OTW @ Edmonton Oil Kings - Sat. Nov 1 2:00PM (MDT)

@ Kamloops Blazers 5-4 OTL VS Tri-City Americans - Sun. Nov 2 4:00PM (MST)

@ Prince George Cougars 6-3 W VS Edmonton Oil Kings - Fri. Nov 7 7:00PM (MST)

@ Vancouver Giants 3-1 L VS Brandon Wheat Kings - Sat. Nov 8 7:00PM (MST)

@ Victoria Royals 5-4 L @ Regina Pats - Fri. Nov 14 7:00PM (ST)







